Validar, Leader in Event-Technology Sector, Secures Debt-Funding Package from Decathlon Capital Partners

Seattle-based company to expand platform, boost customer-support and sales initiatives

SEATTLE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Validar, an innovative provider of event-technology solutions, will launch a significant expansion program after it reached agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners on a growth-funding investment. Validar is headquartered at Seattle.

The venture-debt funding will support expanded features on the Validar platform as well as expanded customer-support and sales-and-marketing initiatives. Financial details of the venture-debt transaction were not disclosed.

Victor Kippes, Founder and CEO of Validar, said the company has worked more than two decades to help marketers of B2B events better understand and articulate their value. At more than 1,000 events around the world, Validar products have enhanced ticketing and registration, provided real-time feedback on the effectiveness of content, and driven leads from the show floor into sales initiatives.

"This important growth-financing package is custom designed to meet the needs of our fast-growing company," Kippes said. "It provides flexible amortization, doesn't require any dilution of existing shareholders and doesn't involve any changes in management control or governance."

Validar will face no cost for undrawn capital in the transaction, which includes possible additional steps to support Validar's growth beyond the current investment.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Validar's products provide high-value data to organizers of B2B events, allowing them to understand the ROI on the millions of dollars they spend to attract attendees to their events.

"Validar has worked closely with the B2B events industry since 2005. Victor Kippes and his team understand the requirements of event marketers, and they continue to develop technology solutions to meet the needs of their clients worldwide," Borchers said. "Decathlon Capital Partners is pleased to support the continued growth of Validar."

About Validar

Validar provides innovative event technology solutions that empower organizers to create engaging, efficient, and data-driven experiences. With a focus on streamlining registration, check-in, tracking attendee behavior, engagement tools, and event analytics, Validar serves a wide range of industries to enhance attendee satisfaction and measure event performance. Learn more at www.validar.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE Validar