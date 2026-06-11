Valion Bio (NASDAQ: VBIO) Confirms U.S. House Armed Services Committee Initiative to Address Urgent Need for Radiation /Nuclear Countermeasures

Emanates from the FY27 NDAA process underway in the U.S. Congress

Prioritizes radiation/nuclear countermeasures that are both prophylactic (radioprotectant) and therapeutic (radiomitigant)

Follows Company's two recent briefings for senior DoW officials regarding its lead candidate, Entolimod, for acute radiation syndrome

SAN ANTONIO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valion Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIO) ("Valion Bio" or the "Company") (f/k/a Tivic Health Systems, Inc.), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, confirmed today that the U.S. House Armed Services Committee's (the "Committee") FY27 National Defense Authorization Act ("NDAA") report directs the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Deterrence, Chemical, and Biological Defense Policy and Programs ("ASD (ND-CBD)"), in coordination with the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs (ASD (HA)), to develop a resources and fielding plan for prioritizing radiation/nuclear countermeasures that are both prophylactic (pre-exposure) and therapeutic (post-exposure).

The Committee's focus on radiation/nuclear countermeasures addresses an important force protection and readiness challenge by emphasizing medical countermeasures that offer both prophylactic as well as therapeutic efficacy. This requirement supports a comprehensive strategy for developing sustainable approaches to emerging threats, and, specifically, it positions the Department of War ("DoW") in an advanced state of readiness and response to radiation and nuclear exposures.

The development closely follows [comes on the heels of] Valion Bio's April 2026 briefing to the ASD (ND-CBD) and its May 2026 briefing to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) about its lead candidate, Entolimod.

Entolimod is a recombinant deletion variant of Salmonella FliC flagellin engineered to activate TLR5 selectively. Upon engagement, Entolimod triggers specific pathways that ultimately promote multi-tissue cytoprotection and inhibit apoptosis in radiosensitive hematopoietic and gastrointestinal tissues. The compound has demonstrated survival benefit as both a radioprotectant and a radiomitigant in controlled non-human primate studies under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Animal Rule.

Valion Bio CEO, Michael Handley, said , "For too long, nuclear/radiation preparedness has relied on agents that can only be used after the damage is done. We strongly commend the Committee for recognizing that the nation needs a radiation countermeasure, such as Entolimod, that works both before and after exposure. And we're incredibly energized that the highest levels of the U.S. defense establishment are now prioritizing this capability."

About Valion Bio, Inc.

Valion Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIO), the new corporate identity of Tivic Health Systems, Inc., is developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and modulate immune responses in conditions driven by radiation, disease, and immune dysregulation. The Company's lead candidate, Entolimod for acute radiation syndrome (ARS), has been extensively studied and has demonstrated survival benefits and improved tissue recovery in animal models under the FDA's Animal Rule. Entolimod is a novel Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that activates NF-κB signaling pathways to protect cells from damage and stimulate immune responses. Entolimod for ARS has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Valion Bio is also advancing Entolasta, a next-generation TLR5 agonist designed for potential broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. Valion Bio's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers biomanufacturing services to third-party biotech companies. Valion Bio also leverages Velocity Bioworks' manufacturing capabilities to advance its own drug pipeline with the expected benefits of lower costs, accelerated manufacturing outcomes, and supply chain security.

For more information, visit www.valionbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Entolimod's potential alignment with defense requirements, the potential for government prioritization, funding, or procurement, and the Company's development plans. The FY27 NDAA report language does not reference Valion Bio or Entolimod, and does not constitute a DoW contract, grant, procurement, award, or funding commitment to the Company. There can be no assurance that Valion Bio will receive any government funding, contract, or procurement, or that Entolimod will be selected for any government program. Words such as "encouraged," "positions," "potential," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the uncertain outcome of the FY27 NDAA process, the absence of any assurance of government funding, contract, or procurement, the risks and timing of regulatory review and potential approval under the FDA's Animal Rule, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor + Media Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Valion Bio, Inc.