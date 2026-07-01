Valmet has completed the acquisition of Severn Group, accelerating the growth of the Process Performance Solutions segment

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has today completed the acquisition of Severn Group ("Severn"), a well-established industrial valve company specializing in severe service flow control solutions. The acquisition was announced on December 22, 2025, and it covers all three Severn divisions: Severn Glocon, ValvTechnologies, and LB Bentley. Severn's capabilities and customer relationships strengthen Valmet's Process Performance Solutions segment, which already accounts for close to half of Valmet's profitability. The acquisition further accelerates growth beyond the company's traditional core biomaterials business.

"This is an important milestone in the execution of Valmet's Lead the Way strategy, strengthening the Process Performance Solutions segment and expanding our Flow Control business. Severn strengthens our business in three ways: it adds a new addressable market in refining, energy and metals, it brings an installed base whose aftermarket potential we can unlock through Valmet's lifecycle service model, and it expands our technology in severe service flow control," says Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO of Valmet.

"We are proud to welcome around 950 new colleagues to Valmet, bringing valuable expertise and capabilities that help reinforce our position as a strategic partner delivering lasting customer value across the entire lifecycle."

Severn will now be integrated into the Flow Control business area, further enhancing Valmet's position as a leading provider of mission-critical valve and valve automation solutions across global process industries.

A leading flow control offering to support the global energy transition

The acquisition expands Valmet's flow control portfolio and enhances its ability to support customers in the global energy transition. Combined with Severn's strong expertise in the most demanding applications, Valmet's Flow Control business area serves a broad customer base throughout the oil and gas value chain, as well as in chemicals, renewable energy, power generation, biomaterials, mining and metals, and subsea applications.

"Valmet's existing valve solutions and the application know-how of the Severn businesses complement each other well, creating a truly unique offering for severe service flow control, which is especially critical for the energy segment. With our combined capabilities, we are well positioned to support our customers in ensuring the availability of energy and critical raw materials, while also advancing the transition toward more sustainable and resilient energy systems," says Simo Sääskilahti, Executive Vice President, Flow Control business area at Valmet.

"Having established Severn as the world-class organisation it is today, we are pleased to pass ownership to the team at Valmet and wish them every success in the future. Valmet's global reach and strong customer access provide an excellent platform to support Severn's next phase of growth. This transition reflects our commitment to our energy-to-industrial strategy, and we have greatly valued working with the entire Severn team throughout this journey," says Salil Oberoi, Partner, Bluewater.

Severn Group generated net sales of approximately EUR 215 million in 2025, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 16 percent. The transaction is valued at USD 480 million on a cash- and debt-free basis (approximately EUR 410 million calculated at the exchange rates at the time of the announcement in December 2025).

Further information, please contact:

Media: Simo Sääskilahti, Executive Vice President, Flow Control business area, Valmet, tel. +358 50 386 3234

Investors: Tapio Pesola, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0021

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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