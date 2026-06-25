VALSURANCE LAUNCHES 7/1/2026, DELIVERS "EXACTLY WHAT AGENTS NEED": A SMARTER DIGITAL MGA EXPRESSLY FOR INDEPENDENT AGENTS PLUS REWARDS BEYOND COMMISSIONS.

CLEVELAND , June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Valsurance officially launches July 1st, it will reset the entire MGA paradigm for Independent Insurance Agents: a proprietary new solution that delivers "Exactly What Agents Need" for Workers Compensation (with more Commercial Lines coming shortly).

"I've always believed that when you see an opportunity to make something truly better, you take it," explains John Valko, Valsurance CEO. "But ambition alone doesn't build value – execution does. Without the resources, commitment, and customer-first mindset to back it up, even the best ideas fall flat."

Those key elements live at the core of this new digital MGA, with clear focus on protecting what's truly valuable: Independent Agents' businesses, livelihoods and futures. The platform delivers faster quotes in all 50 states, cleaner workflows, transparent pricing and a user experience built for real efficiency. So, Agents can write more business in less time with less effort… AKA value.

Most importantly, Valsurance rewards Agents above and beyond simple commissions from the carriers they know. For every submission, bind or renewal through this proprietary, patents-pending platform, Agents accumulate "Coins" redeemable for major reward cards. They also earn "Points" for their everyday activity on the platform, which multiply those rewards for even greater cash value.

Valsurance launches with multiple filings with the U.S. Patent Office and over 100 years' combined industry experience behind it: specific experience evolving the seamless, frictionless processes, interfaces and extras that deliver Exactly What Agents Need without other platforms' uncertainty and wasted time/effort.

"We've rebuilt the wholesale insurance model from the ground up, and strategically engaged with key carrier partners who know our track record, trust our approach and share our commitment to innovation within the independent agency channel. We're not just bringing insurance into the future – we're doing it with purpose, precision, and real execution," concludes Valko. "Because delivering true value while protecting what matters most is the whole point, isn't it?"

For more information, please contact:

Laura Towslee

[email protected]

SOURCE Valsurance