ValueMomentum Recognized as Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® 2026

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of solutions and services exclusively focused on serving property and casualty (P&C) insurers, announced today that it was recognized as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2026 Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® report. This PEAK Matrix® profiles 31 IT services providers of Guidewire services, evaluating them on characteristics including market impact, vision, and capabilities based on Everest Group's framework.

ValueMomentum was recognized for its specialized P&C insurance focus; differentiated Guidewire capabilities in digital and platforms like Jutro; and its proven ability to support complex modernization programs spanning cloud, data, integration, and business transformation initiatives.

The report also noted ValueMomentum's advanced AI-led engineering capabilities and its centralized AI governance. This achievement not only highlights the success of ValueMomentum's investment in continuous upskilling of its Guidewire-focused resources, but it also reinforces the resonance of the organization's value-stream-based approach tailored exclusively for the P&C insurance industry.

"ValueMomentum has strengthened its recall as a P&C insurance-focused specialist technology services provider, leading with a value-stream-based transformation playbook," said Aaditya Jain, Partner, Everest Group. "Credible expansion with regional and semi-regional carriers, focused investments into expanding Guidewire Digital/Jutro capabilities, as well as reusable assets to support platform upgrades and smart testing mandates, have helped ValueMomentum earn Leader and Star Performer recognitions on Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026."

Everest Group identifies Star Performers as organizations demonstrating the strongest year-over-year advancement in market impact and vision & capability within the PEAK Matrix® assessment.

"Earning recognition as both a 'Leader' and a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® validates the depth of expertise we've built around Guidewire platforms," said Prasad Guntupalli, AVP and Head of the Core Services Technology Solution Center at ValueMomentum. "We are helping P&C insurers transform their core systems into real business value. This recognition is a testament to the power of our continued investments in Guidewire capabilities, AI-led engineering, and industry-focused solutions that help drive measurable business outcomes for P&C carriers worldwide."

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About ValueMomentum

Founded in 2000 with the core belief that impactful change comes from deep commitment, ValueMomentum specializes in delivering measurable results across the P&C value chain. For over 25 years, we have enabled more than 100 carriers to reimagine their businesses with AI and emerging technologies, navigate market shifts, unlock speed to value, and become future-ready. We help insurers in the US, Canada, and Europe stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance to enhance stakeholder value and foster resilient societies. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

Media Contact

Joe King

Chief Marketing Officer, ValueMomentum, Inc.

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SOURCE ValueMomentum