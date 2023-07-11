Valves Market in Mining Industry will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% from 2022 to 2027|Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., and more to emerge as key market players - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The valves market in the mining industry size is set to grow by USD 1,336.86 million between 2023 and 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.88%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Some of the major vendors of the valves market in mining industry include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., Crane Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Pentair Plc, RF Valves Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study through synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Valves Market in Mining Industry

Vendor Offering

Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers valves for the mining industry, such as LKB Butterfly Valve, LKB Ultrapure, and Unique Control LKB.

Crane Co - The company offers valves for the mining industry, such as DM638, F611, and F612.

Curtiss Wright Corp - The company offers valves for the mining industry, such as 3000C1 BV, 420 CV, and S97 S98 GV.

The report also covers the following areas:

Valves Market in Mining Industry 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Mineral Fuels



Iron And Ferroalloys



Non-ferrous Metals



Precious Metals



Industrial Minerals

Type

Multi-turn Valves



Quarter Turn Valves



Control Valves

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market share growth in the mineral fuels segment will be significant during the forecast period. These mineral fuels include coking coal, steam coal, lignite coal, uranium, and petroleum. These fuels, after being refined, are being used by various industries such as steel, power, pharmaceutical, chemical, and others. Furthermore, bidirectional ball valves and butterfly valves are extensively used in various industries to prevent the leakage of gas and liquid under any circumstance. The significant growth of the manufacturing industry in many countries worldwide is also increasing the demand for valves. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Deep sea mining will be the major trend in the market.

The ocean bed is becoming the next source for mining minerals because of the reduction of mineral-rich mines on lands.

For example, the Indian government gave clearance to its deep ocean mission to explore deep seabed mining.

The utilization of Robots is increasing at a rapid rate to extract minerals from the deep seabed.

For example, Damen Shipyards has equipped its robots with dredge valves that are very specific to their applications in the sea.

Hence, an increase in mining in the deep seabed is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, for market drivers and challenges insights download sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Valves Market in Mining Industry 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the valves market growth in the mining industry during the next five years.

Estimation of the valves market in the mining industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the valves market in the mining industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the valves market in mining industry vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Valves Market In Mining Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,336.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, Canada, China, Australia, Indonesia, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., Crane Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Pentair Plc, RF Valves Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

