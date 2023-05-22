Valves Market Size to grow by USD 12,948.79 million from 2022 to 2027, Industrialization and infrastructure development to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global valves market size is estimated to increase by USD 12,948.79 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.62%. Industrialization and infrastructure development is the major factor driving the global valves market growth. Industrialization and infrastructure development efforts in emerging markets, especially in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa drive the market. This includes the construction of new power plants, refineries, and pipelines. These constructions require many valves to regulate and control the flow of liquids and gases. The growing industrialization and infrastructure-building activities require many valves to control and regulate the flow of liquids and gases. Valves are critical components in several industries such as oil and gas, power generation, water treatment, and chemical processing. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Valves Market 2023-2027

Valves market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global valves market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer valves in the market are Alfa Laval AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SAMSON AG, Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Trillium Flow Technologies, Valmet Corp., Valvitalia SpA, Watts Water Technologies Inc., and AVK Holding AS and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Valves Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (chemicals and oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and others), type (gate, globe, ball, butterfly, and check and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the chemicals and oil and gas industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is because the segment covers a wide range of applications such as refining, manufacturing, storage, and transportation of chemicals and oil and gas. The chemicals, oil, and gas (COG) industry is one of the most important end users of the market and valves are commonly used in these applications to control the flow of liquids and gases in pipelines, tanks, and reactors.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global valves market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global valves market.

APAC is estimated to account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. The region has a sizeable growing market for valves. Valves are an important part of almost every industrial process and due to the increasing industrialization and infrastructure development in the region, the demand for valves is steadily increasing. Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are some of the key industries supporting the expansion of the valve market in APAC. The major players in the regional market include China , Japan , India , and South Korea , with China being the largest valve buyer as well as the largest producer in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Valves Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Increasing demand for industrial valves will influence the global valves market growth.

Industrial valves are used in oil and gas, chemical, power generation, water and wastewater treatment, and other fields to help regulate the flow of fluids such as liquids, gases, and slurries and play an important role in many industrial processes.

Furthermore, the need for industrial valves is driven by the expansion of both industrialization and urbanization.

The need for valves increases with the growing infrastructure built to support economic expansion.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Intense competition among new and established players are challenges that majorly impede the growth of the market.

There are many established and emerging competitors vying for dominance in the highly competitive market with low barriers to entry, ease of production process, and increasing demand for valves in various industries are some of the factors fueling fierce competition in the market.

A main issue that the market faces is fierce competition. In a highly fragmented market, many players compete for market share and this competition can make it difficult for new entrants to establish a presence and for established companies to maintain market share.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this Valves Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the valves market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the valves market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the valves market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of valves market vendors

Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,948.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SAMSON AG, Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Trillium Flow Technologies, Valmet Corp., Valvitalia SpA, Watts Water Technologies Inc., and AVK Holding AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

