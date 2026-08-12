Vamos! Tres Picosos Expands into QuikTrip Nationwide

A Loyal Fan Base Craves Authentic Mexican Burritos

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Picosos, an authentic Mexican burrito company known for its bold flavors, is now available at more than 1,200 QuikTrip (QT) convenience stores in 23 states. The addition of Tres Picosos' top-selling burritos, including Western Breakfast, Taco Beef, and Bacon, hit the mark with premium burritos.

With a strong presence in states that consistently rank among the nation's biggest consumers of Mexican cuisine, including Texas and Arizona, QT's addition of the Tres Picosos product line meets the grab-and-go demand for authentic, high-quality burritos.

Tres Picosos expands into QT stores.

"People want flavorful, satisfying meals that fit their busy lifestyles, and this expansion helps us meet that demand in one of the most beloved stores," said Jane Hartgrove, la jefa (Spanish for "the boss") at Tres Picosos.

As convenience stores evolve into food destinations, consumers are increasingly seeking meal options that don't compromise on flavor or quality. The expansion at QT reflects Tres Picosos' continued commitment to meeting that demand through convenient, ready-to-eat meals throughout all dayparts.

For more information about Tres Picosos, visit trespicosos.com.

About Tres Picosos

Made in Colorado, Tres Picosos — translated as three hotties, or spicy peppers — has produced authentic Mexican burritos for the convenience and foodservice channels since 2005. Tres Picosos burritos have more filling and less tortilla than other offerings. Uncompromising on quality ingredients and committed to bringing affordable, gourmet-level burritos to U.S. retailers, Tres Picosos makes branded and private-label burritos plus an entire Mexican foodservice platform through its Naughty Chile Taqueria brand. Tres Picosos is a woman-owned business (WBENC) with nationwide distribution through Dot Foods, Inc. and Kinexo.To learn more, visit: www.trespicosos.com.

SOURCE Tres Picosos