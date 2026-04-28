Van Metre Homes to Open Niche at Villa Park, Springfield's Only New Construction Townhome Community

Limited to 40 homes, the boutique community offers buyers a rare window into new construction at one of Northern Virginia's most connected addresses

SPRINGFIELD, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre Homes is opening Niche at Villa Park this summer, a boutique townhome community that will bring 40 newly built homes to Springfield, Va.

Niche at Villa Park arrives as buyers across Northern Virginia continue to navigate a resale market defined by limited inventory and older housing stock. The community is positioned to offer something increasingly scarce in the region: the ability to purchase a brand-new home in an established, retail and transit-rich location without relocating further from the core employment and transit corridors that matter most to commuters, government employees, and military households.

Situated off Backlick Road in Fairfax County, the community places residents approximately five minutes from Interstate 495 and Springfield Town Center and seven minutes from the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station. The location gives buyers meaningful proximity to the employment centers of Alexandria and Arlington without the price premiums those submarkets typically carry.

The community is envisioned as a true boutique development, with all 40 homes scheduled to reach completion within 18 months of opening. This defined timeline offers buyers greater certainty and avoids the prolonged construction often associated with larger, phased communities.

With strong early interest anticipated, the initial release will provide buyers with the widest selection as the community begins to take shape. Homesite selection and reservations will be facilitated digitally, enabling early buyers to secure their preferred homesites and personalize key design options ahead of construction.

Community amenities include a tot lot, walking trails, and a central recreational area, complemented by sidewalks and green spaces throughout.

Prospective buyers are invited to visit VanMetreHomes.com/NVP to subscribe and stay informed, gain priority access to homesite availability, and be among the first to receive the official opening timeline.

"Niche at Villa Park fills a gap that's been building for some time," said Kevin Rabil, President of New Homes & Manufacturing at Van Metre. "For buyers priced out of Alexandria or Arlington, or tired of competing for aging resale inventory, 40 new homes in the heart of Springfield with a primarily online buying process is a difficult combination to find anywhere else in Northern Virginia right now."

About Van Metre Homes

Van Metre Homes is a privately owned homebuilder with more than 70 years of experience developing single family home, townhome, and condominium communities across Northern Virginia. Learn more at VanMetreHomes.com.

SOURCE Van Metre Homes