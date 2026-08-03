Vandemoortele USA Completes Final Phase of Acquisition of New Jersey-Based Banneton Bakery

Strategic milestone brings domestic manufacturing capabilities online to support North American growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandemoortele USA, a leading provider of premium frozen bakery products for foodservice, retail, and convenience stores, today announced the completion of its acquisition and the assumption of full ownership of Swedesboro, New Jersey-based Banneton Bakery Inc. The transaction successfully concludes a strategic integration process that began in April 2024 when Vandemoortele acquired an 80% majority stake in the company.

The acquisition marks a major milestone for Vandemoortele's North American strategy, establishing a domestic US manufacturing footprint. This facility specializes in producing premium, artisan-style croissants, Danish and other laminated dough products.

Combining Vandemoortele's European import infrastructure with Banneton's domestic production plant provides a flexible, hybrid model that streamlines logistics and quickly meets customer demands.

"Completing the acquisition of Banneton Bakery is an exciting step forward that reinforces our unwavering commitment to being a trusted partner to our North American customers," said Curt Coolidge, General Manager of Vandemoortele North America. "We are excited to fully integrate the Swedesboro facility into our operations, allowing us to deliver the ultimate one-stop-shop experience for authentic, premium freezer-to-oven croissants and pastries."

Following the close, Alexandre Bloch, formerly of Vandemoortele France, will assume the position of Operations Manager. The Banneton brand will remain a brand fixture in the Vandemoortele US portfolio alongside Banquet d'Or®. Operations will continue as usual, maintaining consistent service for retail and foodservice partners.

About Vandemoortele USA

Vandemoortele USA is a leading provider of frozen bakery products for the foodservice, retail, and c-store industries, with a focus on sustainability from ingredient sourcing to product packaging and shipment. Founded in Izegem, Belgium in 1899, Vandemoortele concentrates on two categories: Bakery Products and Plant-Based Food Solutions. The Vandemoortele group has a manufacturing presence in 12 European countries and sells to more than 95 countries, including the United States and Canada. The head Vandemoortele office is located in Ghent, Belgium. Learn more at vandemoortele.com and connect with Vandemoortele USA Inc. on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

Hannah Heredia

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SOURCE Vandemoortele USA