Vanderhall Activates BOSS 200 Program, Signaling Customer-First Strategy and Disciplined Path to Scaled Growth

PROVO, Utah, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderhall North America, LLC today announced the public activation of its BOSS 200 (Brawley Ownership Support System) program, a customer-first initiative created to support the company's earliest Vanderhall Brawley owners as production resumes with renewed operational focus.

The Vanderhall BOSS 200 Program Speed Speed

While the program formally began in February, Vanderhall North America intentionally delayed public rollout to spend time directly engaging with customers, listening to ownership feedback, and better understanding how the company could most effectively support early Brawley owners. Those conversations helped shape the structure and implementation of BOSS 200, ensuring the program reflected real-world customer needs rather than assumptions.

With that process now substantially complete, BOSS 200 is being formally introduced to the market, with remaining qualifying vehicles also extending program benefits to new customers.

Customers enrolled in the program are now receiving personalized digital welcome communications, with bespoke physical welcome packages arriving in the coming weeks.

"Brawley is an ambitious platform, and early customers gave us invaluable feedback," said Kasey Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Vanderhall.

"We made a conscious decision to listen first, make improvements, and then build a program that reflects what our customers actually need. BOSS 200 is a result of that process."

The program includes enhanced transferable warranty coverage, concierge-level support, and ongoing communication surrounding product updates and improvements. Existing BOSS 200 vehicles receive an additional 24 months of warranty coverage beginning February 25, 2026, while newly registered qualifying vehicles receive 24 months of coverage beginning at the date of purchase or warranty registration.

The activation of BOSS 200 comes as Vanderhall North America resumes production with increased emphasis on quality control, supplier alignment, and internal validation processes—signaling a broader operational shift toward disciplined execution and scalable growth.

"Confidence is built through actions, not timelines," Evans added.

"This is about building trust with our customers and creating a platform we can scale responsibly."

About Vanderhall North America

Vanderhall North America, LLC is a premium American vehicle manufacturer focused on electric, design-forward driving experiences. With the introduction of the Brawley, the company has entered the off-road EV segment with a category-defining platform that combines performance, technology, and distinctive design.

For more information, visit:

www.vanderhallusa.com

SOURCE Vanderhall North America, LLC