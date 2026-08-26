Vanguard to Acquire Altruist, Expanding the Reach and Impact of Financial Advice

Altruist to operate as a standalone business, extending the "Vanguard effect" to more advisors and their clients through AI-forward wealth technology and custody platform

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard and Altruist, an AI-forward wealth technology and custody platform serving financial advisors, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Vanguard will acquire Altruist.

Altruist combines a purpose-built platform, specialized talent, established advisor relationships, and deep expertise translating advice into better workflows and experiences. Under Vanguard's ownership, Altruist will be even better positioned to help advisors across the industry serve more clients, improve investors' outcomes, and bring high-quality financial advice to more people.

"Many investors in Vanguard funds choose to work with financial advisors, and far more people could benefit from access to financial advice than the industry can serve today. The need is broad, but the capacity to provide high-quality advice is limited," said Salim Ramji, chief executive officer of Vanguard. "Technology can help close that gap by enabling advisors to serve more people and serve them better, while preserving the human judgment and relationships at the center of good financial advice."

Vanguard first invested in Altruist in 2020 to bring greater competition to the registered investment advisor (RIA) custody space, to make advice more accessible, and to deliver better outcomes for investors.

"We've had the benefit of getting to get to know Altruist's people, platform, and potential over the last several years, and what we saw was a mission-aligned organization building AI-enabled technology around the real needs of advisors and the investors they serve," added Salim. "As more investors in Vanguard funds choose to work with financial advisors, we see a significant opportunity to build on the strengths of two highly complementary organizations to help advisors serve clients more effectively and help more investors achieve financial security and peace of mind."

The acquisition will give Altruist greater capacity and long-term support to invest in its advisor technology and custody capabilities, while drawing on Vanguard's reach and investment expertise.

"Altruist was built on the simple belief that when independent advisors have better technology and lower prices, they can do their best work and bring high-quality advice to more people," said Jason Wenk, founder and chief executive officer of Altruist. "Vanguard shares our conviction in that mission, and their trusted investment expertise and resources will enable us to pursue it with greater speed and reach. I'm incredibly excited about what this will mean for advisors and their clients, and I look forward to building the future of Altruist together."

Following closing, Altruist is expected to operate as a standalone business, retaining its leadership, brand, advisor focus, and distinct operating model under Vanguard's ownership. This structure is intended to preserve the speed, entrepreneurial culture, and proximity to advisors that have shaped Altruist's growth, while giving the company greater resources to invest and innovate. Vanguard will benefit from the ability to get closer to independent advisors and their clients, as well as from direct access to Altruist's innovative technology and advisor platform which will allow the company to better serve its investors.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

About Altruist

Altruist is an AI-forward wealth technology and custody platform for advisors, offering a fully integrated digital experience that makes managing investments and serving clients simpler and more affordable. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, portfolio management, billing, and reporting. With Altruist, financial advisors can create custom portfolios, trade fractional shares, access alternatives and margin, automate rebalancing and provide clients with a sleek web and mobile app experience. Learn more at altruist.com.

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

SOURCE Vanguard