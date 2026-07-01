Vanguard to Serve as Alternate Fund Partner for Trump Accounts

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Vanguard

Jul 01, 2026, 16:29 ET

Vanguard to also support Trump Account rollovers after receiving guidance from Treasury

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced that the U.S. Treasury Department selected Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) as an alternate investment option for Trump Accounts.

Trump (530A) Accounts offer an innovative new way for American families to save and invest on behalf of their children. Vanguard has long advocated for low-cost, diversified child savings accounts and wealth building solutions that enhance investment opportunities for children and families.

"For more than 50 years, Vanguard has been committed to helping investors achieve their financial goals with low-cost, broadly diversified index funds," said Rodney Comegys, Chief Investment Officer, Vanguard Capital Management and Head of Global Equity at Vanguard. "Trump Accounts offer a meaningful opportunity for families to begin investing early on behalf of their children, helping lay the foundation for financial literacy, security, and confidence - and we are proud that the next generation of investors will benefit from Vanguard's time-tested investment approach."

Supporting Rollovers
Upon receiving guidance from Treasury, Vanguard intends to support Trump Account rollovers. Additional details will be communicated as they become available. Visit TrumpAccounts.gov to learn how to enroll and stay up-to-date on the latest information.

To learn more about Trump Accounts, please see:

About Vanguard
Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

Visit vanguard.com to obtain a Vanguard ETF prospectus, or, if available, a summary prospectus, which contains investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information; read and consider carefully before investing.

Vanguard ETF Shares are not redeemable with the issuing Fund other than in very large aggregations worth millions of dollars. Instead, investors must buy and sell Vanguard ETF Shares in the secondary market and hold those shares in a brokerage account. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling. 

All investing is subject to risk, including possible loss of the money you invest. 

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

SOURCE Vanguard

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