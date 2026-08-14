Vanova Health Enables Independent Physicians to Capture the Full Value of Care Delivered With Arintra's Autonomous Medical Coding

By removing Coding and Charge Entry from the Provider Workflow, the Enablement Company Sees Greater Accuracy, Stronger Compliance, and the Average E/M Level Rising From 3.49 to 3.63

VERONA, N.J., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanova Health, a physician enablement company serving independent physician practices across New Jersey, today announced that its athenahealth-based providers are now live on Arintra's autonomous medical coding platform, removing coding and charge entry entirely from their daily workflow.

Arintra Autonomous Medical Coding

Arintra's autonomous coding, integrated directly within athenahealth, has automated 85% of Vanova Health's coding within four weeks of go-live. Since implementation in December 2025, Arintra has autonomously coded more than 50,000 charts, all inside the athenahealth workflow. The average evaluation and management (E/M) level across this client base has also risen from 3.49 in December 2025 to 3.63 in June 2026, reflecting care that providers were already delivering but had been coding too conservatively.

For years, providers across Vanova Health's client base defaulted to lower-level codes even when their clinical care and documentation supported more complex coding levels. "The fear of an audit or denial overrides everything. Providers were willing to leave money on the table just to feel extra safe," said Daimion Haughton, Director of Revenue Cycle at Vanova Health.

Vanova Health evaluated multiple solutions before selecting Arintra. For its athenahealth-based practices, native electronic health record (EHR) integration was a key requirement, along with configurability to Vanova Health's payer and clinically integrated network (CIN) requirements, and a clear, explainable audit trail behind every coding decision. "The really important thing is the audit trail," Haughton said. "It has the reasoning behind why the coding tool made the decision it did. It's not a black box, it's defensible." Arintra ties every code it generates directly to the clinical documentation that supports it, giving Vanova Health's providers and billing teams confidence that every claim reflects the full, accurate value of the care delivered.

Providers across Vanova Health's client base are already seeing and feeling the difference. "Arintra is capturing medical complexity on claims more accurately," said Dr. Sally Mravcak, Medical Director at Vanguard Medical Group, a physician practice supported by Vanova Health. "It does not miss vaccine charges, PHQ-9s, or annual wellness visits. There's less stress about the coding aspect of the visit, so I have a greater ability to focus my energy on patients, clinical documentation, and patient flow through the office."

Vanova Health is continuously expanding the services it offers to help independent practices streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve revenue. Adding autonomous coding to that stack is the kind of forward-thinking investment that practices look for when choosing a physician enablement company. "Our mission is to empower independent physicians," said Becky Levy, CEO of Vanova Health. "When we can tell a practice that coding is handled autonomously with greater accuracy and defensibility, while helping reduce costs and improve revenue, that's a compelling reason to work with our company."

"We configured Arintra to Vanova Health's specific payer rules and CIN requirements before coding a single chart. That precision is what let them see results in four weeks, and it is what lets us scale with them as their client base grows across specialties and physicians," said Nitesh Shroff, CEO and Co-Founder of Arintra.

Vanova Health's results build on Arintra's widening footprint among physician enablement solutions, MSOs, physician groups, and health systems nationwide. Arintra recently received an overall performance score of 93* out of 100 in the 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight report, and customers like Mercyhealth have achieved a 5.1% revenue uplift and 60% reduction in pre-A/R days after implementing Arintra across ten specialties.



Arintra will exhibit at athenahealth's Thrive Summit 2026 in Nashville as the company celebrates five years in the athenahealth Marketplace. For more about Arintra or its autonomous coding platform, please visit arintra.com.

*Limited Data

About Arintra

Arintra is the industry's leading GenAI-native autonomous coding platform, enabling health systems and physician groups to get paid accurately and efficiently for the care they deliver, driving revenue assurance at scale. By combining cutting-edge AI with deep clinical expertise, Arintra autonomously codes charts with high accuracy, without human intervention. Unlike bolt-on tools, Arintra works directly within the EHR, ensuring seamless adoption with zero workflow changes or data integrity risk. Healthcare organizations use Arintra to unlock missed revenue due to coding gaps, documentation issues, and unchallenged denials, achieving 5%+ uplift in revenue, 64%+ reduction in pre-A/R days, and 43%+ fewer denials.

About Vanova Health

Vanova Health is a New Jersey-based organization dedicated to empowering independent physicians. Through its clinically integrated network (CIN) and comprehensive practice support solutions, Vanova Health helps practices enhance care quality, improve performance in value-based care arrangements, and strengthen day-to-day operations. By providing the infrastructure, technology, and expertise physicians need to succeed, Vanova Health enables practices to remain independent while delivering outstanding, cost-effective care to the communities they serve.

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SOURCE Arintra