VANTIQ and NiSE Insight Sign Strategic Partnership to Bring Real-Time Operational AI to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VANTIQ, a global provider of real-time AI orchestration technology, and NiSE Insight Sdn. Bhd. (NiSE), a Malaysia-based data and analytics solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to expand VANTIQ's presence in Malaysia and help organizations operationalize AI in real time across public services, smart city environments, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, telecommunications, and financial services. The collaboration is designed to combine VANTIQ's operational AI platform with NiSE's local market knowledge, data expertise, analytics delivery capabilities, and implementation support to accelerate enterprise-grade deployments in Malaysia.

VANTIQ helps enterprises and governments overcome the complexity of deeply embedding AI into existing operations and new solutions, making it possible to deliver sophisticated systems that must decide and act instantly, and continuously adapt to changing conditions in real time. The VANTIQ Operational AI Platform integrates and orchestrates agents, GenAI, IoT devices, sensors, streaming data, workflows, systems, and humans in milliseconds - at massive scale and with extreme reliability. NiSE Insight Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysian technology company specializing in data analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation solutions. The company helps government agencies and enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence through end-to-end advisory and implementation including data management and data governance.

Malaysia provides a strong environment for this collaboration. The government launched the National AI Office in December 2024, continues to advance Malaysia Digital 2030 toward an AI Nation by 2030, is formalizing AI adoption in the public sector, and supports AI-city deployments through MDEC with city councils and solution providers. At the same time, Malaysia continues to build digital infrastructure capacity, with RM114.7 billion in approved investments in data centers and cloud services from 2021 to 2023.

From data and AI capability to real-time operational impact in Malaysia

Potential customer groups in the Malaysian market include ministries and government agencies, city councils, government-linked companies, hospital groups, manufacturers, logistics operators, port and transportation operators, telecommunications providers, banks and insurers, and educational institutions. This customer list is an informed inference from each company's published solution focus and Malaysia's official digital and industrial priorities, not a statement of announced customers.

"Malaysia is building the policy, infrastructure, and ecosystem foundations needed to turn AI into operational advantage," said Marty Sprinzen, Co-Founder and CEO of VANTIQ. "With NiSE Insight Sdn. Bhd., we aim to help Malaysian organizations move beyond experimentation and deploy real-time AI systems that can sense events, coordinate action, and deliver measurable outcomes in the moments that matter." Marty Sprinzen is publicly listed by VANTIQ as its Co-Founder and CEO.

"Establishing our partnership with NiSE is exactly the kind of start we wanted here in Malaysia," said Sameer Bhandari, Head of Business Development for APAC. "For Malaysia's broader ecosystem, this partnership has the potential to strengthen local operational-AI capacity, create higher-value implementation work for Malaysian solution teams, support digital-skills development, and contribute to the country's push for responsible, production-grade AI adoption."

"This partnership marks an important milestone in NiSE's vision to become Malaysia's leading Operational AI implementation partner," said Sazlina Soyat, Executive Director, Business Operation Division of NiSE Insight Sdn. Bhd. "Organizations today require more than AI models or dashboards. They need an intelligent platform that connects data, people, and operations in real time. Together with VANTIQ, we will deliver enterprise-grade Operational AI solutions supported by local consulting, implementation, knowledge transfer, and long-term customer success, enabling organizations to transform how they monitor, respond and make mission-critical decisions."

Each company brings deep expertise to the partnership. VANTIQ delivers real-time AI orchestration for industries including smart cities, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, cybersecurity, and financial services, while NiSE publicly highlights analytics, data management, training, support, and innovation capabilities in both Generative AI and data.

About VANTIQ

VANTIQ helps enterprises and governments overcome the complexity of deeply embedding AI into existing operations and newly enabled solutions, making it possible to deliver sophisticated systems that must decide and act instantly, and continuously adapt to changing conditions in real time. The VANTIQ Operational AI Platform integrates and orchestrates agents, GenAI, IoT devices, sensors, streaming data, workflows, systems, and humans in milliseconds – at massive scale and with extreme reliability. Through global and local strategic partnerships, VANTIQ powers reliable, real-time AI-driven systems capable of fully automating critical operations in the real world. For more information, visit www.vantiq.com.

About NiSE Insight Sdn Bhd

NiSE Insight Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysian technology company specializing in data analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation solutions. The company helps government agencies and enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence through end-to-end advisory and implementation including data management and data governance. With expertise in Operational AI, business intelligence, data engineering, and cloud technologies, NiSE is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making and enable smarter, data-driven organizations.

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SOURCE Vantiq and NiSE Insight