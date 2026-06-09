Vascarta Announces Addition of Richard Serbin to Leadership Team

Richard Serbin brings leadership in strategic planning and regulatory affairs.

SUMMIT, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascarta Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Richard Serbin to its leadership team to serve in the role of Chief Strategy Officer. Richard Serbin will work closely with Vascarta's leadership to identify and evaluate new strategic partnership or acquisition opportunities that leverages his extensive experience as Johnson & Johnson's former Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

By training, Mr. Serbin is a regulatory attorney, a patent attorney, and a pharmacist. He has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 50 years, at Schering-Plough Corporation as counsel and patent attorney; at Revlon and Revlon Healthcare as Chief FDA Counsel; and at Johnson & Johnson Corporation as FDA Counsel and subsequently as VP of Corporate Development. He served on the Board of Directors of 16 of Johnson & Johnson's US and foreign subsidiaries. Richard established several US and International Medical Communication Companies which were acquired by large international companies. He is the co-founder of Bio-Imaging Technologies which used NASA's LANDSAT technology for clinical evaluations. Richard has extensive experience dealing with FDA issues and with licensing and acquisition activities as well as strategic planning.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard Serbin to Vascarta and look forward to leveraging his deep industry expertise as a well-respected executive in the global healthcare community" said Richard Prince, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Richard is a world-class executive with a proven track record in identifying and facilitating the successful commercialization of new therapies that address unmet medical needs. Richard will work closely with my team to support Vascarta's growth initiatives and strategic development.

About Vascarta

Vascarta is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company exploring efficient transdermal delivery of pharmaceuticals to address inflammatory conditions with an initial focus on sickle cell disease and osteoarthritis. More information can be found at www.vascarta.com or by email to:

Dr. Richard Prince, Chairman, CEO & President – [email protected]

Media inquiries: David Hymson at [email protected]

SOURCE Vascarta Inc