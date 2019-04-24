Vault Media Group To Capture Epic Excitement Of 2019 NFL Draft With Exclusive Party Lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Media Group, Inc. (VMG) and Ovation Magazine will be right in the middle of the action at Nashville's 2019 NFL Draft, hosting an epic kick-off party on Wednesday (April 24th) and an exclusive viewing party for one of the year's premiere sports events on Thursday (April 25th).

Starting Wednesday from 7 p.m. – Midnight at the new, ultra-refined STK Nashville, VMG's NFL DRAFT KICKOFF PARTY will fuse the best in luxury dining and entertainment with the excitement of the draft itself, offering guests a truly one-of-a-kind night with numerous potential NFL first round draft picks and many of the industry's biggest behind-the-scenes players in attendance.

Players confirmed to attend include, but are not limited to: Terrell Owens, Dont'a Hightower, Ray Lewis, DeAndre Hopkins, Darrel Young, Usama Young, Charlie Batch, Kris Durham, Hannibal Navies, Dennis Kelly, Matt Dickerson, Isaiah Johnson, Josh Jacobs, Adoree' Jackson, Amir Hall, Jake Bailey, Malcom Jenkins, Greedy Williams, Devin Bush Jr., Jawaan Taylor, Jurrell Casey, Jack Conklin, Rashaan Evans, Jonnu Smith, Kenyan Drake, Riley Ridley and more.

Then on Thursday at 6 p.m. – 11:00pm at Barlines in the luxurious Omni Hotel, VMG's NFL DRAFT VIEWING PARTY will allow guests to follow the draft's thrilling first-round selection process in real time, while also enjoying a DJ, open bar, five-star menu, live music and more. Both events are accessible by invitation only.

Promising to be the largest sporting event to ever hit Nashville, the 2019 NFL Draft is unparalleled in both scope and anticipation, and according to Vault Media Group CEO, Mark Skelly, VMG's NFL Draft events lineup will follow suit. It's all in keeping with the firm's mission to connect iconic brands and figures with game changing content creators.

"Vault Media Group is honored and excited to participate in this historic 84th NFL Draft when Roger Goodell takes the stage in Nashville to announce the first overall pick," Skelly says. "We anticipate capturing many memorable moments and unique stories to bring to the public through our media platforms at Vault."

The 84th NFL Draft takes place in Nashville from Thursday (April 25th) through Saturday (April 27th), with a city-wide festival atmosphere set to welcome hundreds of thousands of football fans from around the globe.

Corporate hospitality packages for the viewing party (including tickets, food and beverage), are available on a first come basis. For information, please email lizzy@vaultmediagroup.com.

ABOUT:

Vault Media Group, Inc. (VMG) is a unique media platform that creates state-of-the-art, luxury publications, digital content and immersive experiences with global brands and icons from sports, entertainment and culture. VMG brings together world-class designers, photographers and writers to chronicle iconic brands, historic accomplishments and elite figures on the world stage. We engage and partner with the most storied teams, brands and champions to create and portray their definitive history and journey in the most majestic, celebratory way.

