Vautra Goes Live: Regulatory Lawyer Ruchi K Bindra Launches Sovereign Storage Platform for Enterprises

Led by regulatory lawyer turned CEO Ruchi K Bindra, the B2B platform stores enterprise data exclusively on Vautra-operated infrastructure. It offers end-to-end encryption, customer-controlled keys and region-locked data sovereignty.

DOVER, Del., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vautra launched its sovereign cloud storage platform for regulated enterprises. The platform stores enterprise data exclusively on Vautra-operated infrastructure with end-to-end encryption, customer-controlled keys and region-locked data residency across the United States, Canada and Europe. It is available now for enterprises in financial services, healthcare, legal, government and critical infrastructure, with demos and security briefings available at vautra.com.

The launch addresses a structural problem facing regulated industries as major cloud providers store data on infrastructure they control and in jurisdictions they choose. Moreover, the current geopolitical environment and growing volatility of legal frameworks can compel disclosure regardless of where data physically resides. For organisations handling sensitive personal information such as KYC files, patient records, citizen identity data, this dependency creates compliance exposure that policies and contracts alone cannot close.

It is a problem that Vautra's CEO Ruchi K Bindra encountered repeatedly before building the company. A regulatory lawyer whose career has spanned AI governance, digital assets, healthcare and cross-border compliance, Ruchi spent years advising founders, investors and family offices navigating complex regulatory environments.

"The pattern was always the same everywhere. Organisations could have the right policies and the right contracts, but their infrastructure still did not give them meaningful control over their data," said Ruchi K Bindra, Vautra CEO. "Data could cross jurisdictions. Control sat with third-party providers. Compliance was documented after the fact rather than enforced by the system itself. You cannot solve an infrastructure problem with legal documentation alone."

That insight became the foundation for Vautra. The platform encrypts every file with a unique key before it leaves the user's browser and locks data to the customer's selected sovereignty region. This prevents cross-border movement of the data without explicit instruction. The platform offers a robust verifiable audit trail.

For Ruchi, building Vautra was not a departure from her legal career but the logical next step. She went on from advising companies on what compliance requires to building infrastructure designed around those principles from the ground up.

"I spent years advising companies on how to navigate regulatory risk. At Vautra, I wanted to take that thinking further & build the infrastructure itself around sovereignty, security and compliance, rather than asking businesses to solve those challenges after the fact," she said. "We do not ask enterprises to trust a contract that says their data is protected. We give them infrastructure where protection is the default."

Vautra's architecture is designed to support compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, EU DORA, NIS2, the Saudi PDPL and comparable cross-border data protection frameworks. The platform serves enterprises in financial services and banking, healthcare and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and clinical research, legal and professional services, government and defence, and critical national infrastructure.

"The future of cloud infrastructure will be defined by control, not just capacity," said Ruchi. "Enterprises should not have to choose between the convenience of cloud storage and the sovereignty their regulators require. Vautra is built so they do not have to."

For more information or to request a security briefing, visit vautra.com.

About Vautra

Vautra is a B2B data sovereignty platform providing regulated enterprises with cloud infrastructure that is compliant, cryptographically secure, and sovereign by design. The platform stores data exclusively on Vautra-operated infrastructure with end-to-end encryption, customer-controlled keys and region-locked data sovereignty across the United States, Canada and Europe. Vautra serves enterprises in financial services, healthcare, legal, government and critical infrastructure. For more information, visit vautra.com.

SOURCE Vautra Technologies