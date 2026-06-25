Veeva Introduces New EHS Application for Proactive Risk Management and Intelligent Automation

Environmental, health, and safety solution is part of Veeva Quality Cloud and will deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva EHS, a new application in Veeva Quality Cloud for environmental, health, and safety. With Veeva EHS, manufacturing and testing sites can proactively identify, manage, and mitigate operational and environmental risks and ensure global compliance readiness.

"A modern EHS solution that simplifies processes through unified data and a seamless user experience across the entire EHS workflow can significantly improve site efficiency," said Bobbie Grant, global senior EHS manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "It is exciting to see Veeva build an advanced solution that can not only maintain data integrity today but also provide the foundation for AI-driven capabilities that can further reduce risk over time."

Veeva EHS will provide an intuitive way to report safety incidents on the spot and manage investigations from start to finish. Because it connects directly with Veeva QMS and Veeva Training, a safety event can automatically trigger a quality deviation and assign targeted retraining, eliminating duplicate data entry and ensuring compliance.

"Delivering an advanced, automated approach to managing environmental, health, and safety processes, Veeva EHS will free up time for EHS teams and ensure quick and accurate execution," said Beth Tanner, vice president, Veeva EHS strategy. "Organizations replacing legacy EHS systems with a unified platform will gain real-time transparency into leading indicators of risk for more informed decisions and a proactive approach to prevention."

Planned for early adopter availability in August 2026, Veeva EHS marks a significant step in how organizations manage environmental, health, and safety responsibilities with increased transparency and intelligent automation.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems