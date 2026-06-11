VEG ER for Pets Partners with VetRec to Advance AI-Powered Documentation Across Emergency Veterinary Care

Following a six-month pilot, VetRec becomes VEG's official AI scribe partner, now live across more than 70% of VEG hospitals.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEG ER for Pets, the leading emergency veterinary care provider known for providing a unique customer-focused experience, and VetRec, the enterprise-grade veterinary AI assistant, today announced an official partnership to bring AI-powered medical documentation to VEG hospitals.

The partnership follows a six-month pilot program in which VEG and VetRec worked closely across leadership, operations, and clinical teams to adapt VetRec's capabilities to the fast-moving demands of emergency veterinary care. Findings from the pilot directly informed VetRec's product development, ensuring the platform could support the realities of high-volume ER workflows before expanding further.

VetRec is now live across more than 70% of VEG hospitals, with a company-wide rollout underway. Across the initial pilot sites, VEG clinicians logged more than 100,000 visits, reflecting both the scale of adoption and the pace at which emergency teams have integrated AI documentation into their daily workflows.

This partnership also builds on VEG's existing scribes program, with AI-powered tools to support more doctors across more shifts. By enhancing documentation workflows, VetRec enables scribes and clinicians to work more efficiently while freeing care teams to focus on customers, medical decisions, procedures, and patient care.

"Emergency veterinary medicine moves quickly, and clinical teams need tools that keep up without adding friction," said Kevin Cohen, CEO of VetRec. "Our partnership with VEG has been deeply collaborative from the start. By working directly with VEG teams throughout the pilot, we were able to build and refine VetRec for the realities of emergency care, helping doctors and staff spend more time focused on patients, clients, and the moments that matter most."

"We are always looking for ways to better support our VEGgies and improve the experience for our patients and customers by continually evolving the tools our hospitals rely on," explains Vijay Nair, VMD, Senior Vice President of Technology at VEG. "VetRec stood out because they embraced our unique approach and worked alongside our teams to understand emergency medicine performed the VEG way. Together, we're bringing forward technology that helps our teams spend less time on administrative work and more time focused on delivering exceptional care."

For a clinical network the size of VEG, the impact of VetRec's AI-assisted documentation adds up quickly. The partnership reflects VEG's continued investment in its people and its customers, helping clinicians stay focused on delivering urgent, compassionate care while creating a better overall ER experience. With VetRec, VEG is reducing the administrative burden of medical documentation so emergency clinicians can spend more quality time caring for patients, closing records more efficiently, and reclaiming hours each day.

"VEG has been an exceptional partner because their teams are genuinely invested in shaping technology that works on the front lines," added Kevin Cohen, CEO of VetRec. "This is more than deploying an AI scribe. It is about building smarter, more responsive tools alongside the people delivering care when it matters most."

The official partnership marks the beginning of a broader collaboration, with continued work planned to evolve AI-powered tools for the distinct needs of emergency veterinary medicine.

About VetRec

VetRec is an enterprise-grade veterinary AI assistant that helps clinical teams generate accurate, customizable medical records in real time. Its platform streamlines workflows by instantly producing SOAP notes, reports, dental charts, discharge instructions, and phone call summaries, and transforms existing patient records, including handwritten notes, into clinically precise, workflow-ready documentation. VetRec is HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II-compliant and integrates with both cloud-based and on-premise Practice Management Systems, backed by 24/7 customer support.

About VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets fixed what was wrong with the emergency experience and made it work for people and their pets. With an emphasis on customer-centered care, VEG is doing things differently, from keeping hospitals open 24/7/365 to walk-in service with immediate vet attention to pet-parent participation, all within an open-concept hospital where people can stay by their pets' side. VEG cares for its team, known as "VEGgies," with educational and skill-building opportunities, along with career pathing boosted by the freedom to explore their passion for emergency veterinary medicine. Since 2014, VEG has been dedicated to transforming the emergency veterinary experience for pets, pet parents, and veterinary professionals alike, and today operates more than 130 hospitals within the U.S. and in Canada.

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SOURCE VetRec and VEG ER for Pets