Vegalab, PL Story and Plcoskin Announce North American Partnership and Biopolymer Research Collaboration

YOULIEF range now available across the United States and Canada, with Europe to follow; research collaboration pairs Vegalab's nano-encapsulation with Plcoskin's regenerative biopolymer science

ZUG, Switzerland and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegalab S.A. (www.vegalab.com), a Swiss biotechnology company, PL Story Co., Ltd. (www.youlief.com), owner of the YOULIEF dermocosmetic brand, and Plcoskin Co., Ltd. (www.plcoskin.com), a Korean regenerative medicine developer, today announced a partnership spanning North American distribution and joint research.

The YOULIEF dermocosmetic range, now available in the United States and Canada through Vegalab S.A. The range includes the CICA line, DIA serums, ECW ampoule and sun care. www.youlief.us and www.youlief.ca YOULIEF products from PL Story Co., Ltd. of Seoul, distributed in North America by Swiss biotechnology company Vegalab S.A. under an agreement announced today. www.vegalab.com

Under a distribution agreement between PL Story and Vegalab, the YOULIEF range is now available in the United States and Canada. Vegalab is the responsible party in both markets, handling registration, bilingual labelling for Canada, marketing and distribution. The North American sites are www.youlief.us and www.youlief.ca.

YOULIEF began within Plcoskin. As Plcoskin prepared for a public listing its businesses were separated by category and the brand transferred to PL Story. Plcoskin now concentrates on regenerative medicine.

Separately, the two have agreed to combine their biopolymer expertise under a research collaboration. Vegalab's platform holds actives inside multi-layer biopolymer shells engineered to release on a specific trigger. Plcoskin develops biodegradable polymer and collagen structures for tissue regeneration, including its TissueDerm scaffolds, a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree. Early work will focus on encapsulating Plcoskin actives and on post-procedure skincare.

Chris Jaeyeob Jung, Chief Executive Officer, PL Story Co., Ltd.

"We built YOULIEF for Korean skin and Korean expectations, and we always believed it deserved a wider audience. The two years we worked with Key of SHINee, who helped develop our KEY:FACE line, came out of network I have built across the Korean music industry. In Vegalab we found something rarer than a distributor: a partner willing to do the registration, the labelling and the market work properly before the first box arrived. North America is the start. What I look forward to most is the products we will make together that neither of us would have made alone."

David Selakovic, Chief Executive Officer, Vegalab S.A.

"Plcoskin builds polymer structures that must disappear on schedule inside the body. We build capsules that must stay closed until something tells them to open. Realizing we were solving the same problem from opposite ends is the moment this stopped being a distribution conversation. The best of this partnership is still ahead, in what our research teams build together."

Dr. Baek Woo Yeol, Chief Executive Officer, Plcoskin Co., Ltd.

"As a surgeon I have spent years watching how implanted materials behave over time, which comes down to what a polymer does once you are no longer in the room. Vegalab asks a version of that question at a far smaller scale, and their delivery platform reaches places materials normally cannot. I am excited to see what our teams create when those capabilities are brought together."

About Vegalab S.A.

Vegalab S.A. is a Swiss biotechnology company in Zug. Its nano-encapsulation platform builds multi-layer biopolymer capsules for controlled, trigger-responsive release of actives. www.vegalab.com

About PL Story Co., Ltd.

PL Story Co., Ltd., of Seoul, owns the YOULIEF dermocosmetic brand and holds its United States trademark registrations. Led by CEO Chris Jaeyeob Jung, a co-founder of Plcoskin. www.youlief.com

About Plcoskin Co., Ltd.

Founded in Seoul, Plcoskin develops regenerative medical devices including the TissueDerm family of 3D-printed biodegradable scaffolds. It is led by CEO Dr. Baek Woo Yeol, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon and a former research fellow in plastic surgery at Johns Hopkins. www.plcoskin.com

Media contacts: Vegalab, Holly Q, +41225181900, [email protected]. Inquiries for PL Story and Plcoskin are routed through this contact.

SOURCE Vegalab