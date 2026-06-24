Vegans Outperform Meat-Eaters in Viral Strength Challenge Viewed by Millions Online

Members of the Vegan Strong PlantBuilt Team Settle an Age-Old Debate: Are Meat-Eaters Really Stronger Than Vegans?

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new viral strength challenge, "Vegans versus Meat Eaters (Who is Strongest?)" is sparking conversation about the role of nutrition in athletic performance after members of the Vegan Strong PlantBuilt Team emerged victorious in a series of strength-based tests.

In the Vegans versus Meat Eaters challenge, the Vegans beat the Meat Eaters 4-2 in head-to-head strength challenges. Three all-natural Vegan Strong PlantBuilt athletes participated on the Vegan team. Speed Speed

The video, hosted by popular content creator Brandon William, featured accomplished vegan strength athletes competing directly against meat eaters in a gauntlet of physical challenges designed to test power, endurance, and overall athleticism. The challenge has generated significant online engagement on Instagram and YouTube, sparking conversations around a growing body of evidence that elite athletic performance can be achieved on a fully plant-based diet.

Leading the vegan team was Dr. Bradie Crandall, a renowned natural strongman competitor who overcame a spinal fracture sustained while playing collegiate football. Crandall is the reigning Northeast Regional Strongman Champion and has earned multiple titles throughout his competitive career. Beyond athletics, Crandall is a scientist whose work focuses on sustainable protein innovation and sustainable agriculture solutions.

Joining Crandall was Nick Squires, one of the most accomplished vegan powerlifters in the United States. Squires has set multiple national powerlifting records and is widely recognized for demonstrating that world-class strength can be built without animal products. His competitive success has made him a leading ambassador for plant-based performance within the strength sports community.

Also representing Team Vegan was Ric Carroll, a veteran natural strongman known for his success in strength competitions. Carroll has consistently placed among top competitors at a national level while advocating for a health-conscious, drug-free approach to strength sports.

"Every time vegan athletes compete, we have an opportunity to prove that we are capable of outperforming our meat-eating competitors, and that's exactly what we did in this challenge," said Crandall.

These three vegan athletes also emphasized that they compete in drug-tested, natural competitions, underscoring that their strength and athleticism are achieved without performance-enhancing drugs.

Both scientific research and vegan athletes continue to show that well-planned plant-based diets can support high-level athletic performance. This viral challenge arrives amid growing interest in plant-based nutrition among athletes and everyday people alike who are seeking performance, health, and sustainability benefits.

About Vegan Strong PlantBuilt

Vegan Strong is redefining strength by showing that plant-based nutrition fuels human performance, boosts community health, and supports environmental sustainability.

Through a collective of elite plant-based athletes, coaches, and educators, Vegan Strong meets communities where they are, delivering the tools and inspiration needed to make the benefits of plant-based diets accessible to everyone.

SOURCE Vegan Strong Inc.