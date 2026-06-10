Veggies Made Great Enters Frozen Pastry Category With Launch of Fruit Pockets, Marking Major Brand Expansion

New Strawberry and Apple varieties introduce a first-of-its-kind veggie-based crust and icing to the breakfast aisle

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggies Made Great, the leader in veggie-first, better-for-you comfort foods, is shaking up the frozen breakfast aisle with the launch of Fruit Pockets—a bold new category expansion that brings its signature vegetable-forward innovation to a beloved classic breakfast pastry.

Veggies Made Great Fruit Pockets

Available in Strawberry and Apple flavors, Available in Strawberry and Apple, Fruit Pockets feature a crust made with butternut squash as the #1 ingredient. Each pocket is filled with real fruit and paired with a customizable icing made with cauliflower as the first ingredient—an unexpected twist that blends indulgence with real, healthy ingredients.

Designed for today's consumer who wants both comfort and better-for-you choices, Fruit Pockets tap into the growing demand for familiar formats with a modern, nutritious upgrade. "This is a huge moment for Veggies Made Great," says Julia Hecht, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're incredibly proud of the innovation behind our crust and icing, which allows us to deliver a delicious experience while staying true to our mission of putting vegetables first – even in places consumers wouldn't expect, like a breakfast pastry."

Fruit Pockets are baked, not fried, and made with a clean ingredient profile that includes no artificial flavors, preservatives, or synthetic colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. Designed for today's on-the-go consumer, the handheld format offers a convenient, ready-in-minutes option for breakfast or anytime snacking.

Fruit Pockets have a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 6-count box and are rolling out nationwide at select Target stores, HyVee, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Stop & Shop, Wakefern, and Harris Teeter.

About Veggies Made Great:

Veggies Made Great is on a mission to unlock the greatness of veggies to power healthy families. We make delicious food and snacks powered by veggies. With veggies as the lead ingredient, uncompromising recipes, and prep that is always family friendly, we seek to make you feel like moments of greatness are possible every day! Veggies Made Great offers a variety of better-for-you frozen foods, from muffins and frittatas to savory potato bakes and sweet brownie bites. With a commitment to taste, nutrition, and innovation, Veggies Made Great helps consumers love their veggies, one bite at a time. Veggies Made Great products are found nationwide in the freezer sections of retailers including Walmart, Costco, Target, Publix, BJ's, Albertsons/Safeway, Shoprite, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and more. For more information, visit VeggiesMadeGreat.com.

Media Contact:

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Gabriela Gutiérrez

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SOURCE Veggies Made Great