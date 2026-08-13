Vehicles For Veterans Helps Car Donation Foundation Surpass $200 Million

Car Donation Foundation's milestone reflects more than a decade of support for Semper Fi & America's Fund and other veteran-focused charities.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Donation Foundation (CDF), the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization behind Vehicles For Veterans, has surpassed $200 million in lifetime vehicle donations, marking one of the largest milestones achieved by any vehicle donation program in the United States.

Through donated cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other vehicles, Vehicles For Veterans has helped generate critical funding for a nationwide network of veteran-focused nonprofit organizations, including Semper Fi & America's Fund.

Since the partnership began, Vehicles For Veterans has contributed nearly $4.4 million to Semper Fi & America's Fund, giving donors a simple and meaningful way to support wounded, critically ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families by donating an unwanted vehicle. Vehicles For Veterans manages every step of the donation process, including free vehicle pickup and sale, allowing proceeds to directly benefit organizations serving America's veterans.

"Semper Fi & America's Fund shows up at the bedside on day one and stays for however long it takes," said Loren Dorshow, Executive Director of Car Donation Foundation. "That kind of commitment is rare, and it's exactly why our donors' vehicles end up doing real good there."

Started in 2003 by military spouses who immediately volunteered to provide bedside support to those wounded and injured while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, Semper Fi & America's Fund has grown into one of the nation's leading veteran nonprofit organizations.

Today, the organization is operated by those same military spouses and now includes a nationwide staff of patriotic veterans, community members, and volunteers. The Fund's model of lifelong relationships between service members, military families, and its team is completely unique among veteran nonprofits.

The Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support through a personalized, needs-based approach. Staff and volunteers work one-on-one with service members, veterans, and military families, providing individualized assistance from urgent care through recovery and for as long as needs exist. Experienced case managers help families navigate recovery, rehabilitation, and the transition back into their communities by connecting them with programs and resources tailored to their unique circumstances.

The Fund has provided more than $550 million in support and services to over 40,000 service members, veterans, and military families. On average, Semper Fi & America's Fund processes approximately 170 grant requests each day.

"We are so deeply grateful to Vehicles For Veterans and the Car Donation Foundation," said Karen Guenther, Founder & CEO of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "Our partnership for over a decade has helped us support our Nation's heroes through their struggles, recoveries, and for life. Together, we make sure that no service member, veteran, or military family is ever alone or forgotten."

Individuals interested in supporting military families through a vehicle donation can learn more by visiting:

https://www.vehiclesforveterans.org/best-car-donation-program/

As Car Donation Foundation celebrates surpassing $200 million in lifetime vehicle donations, Vehicles For Veterans remains committed to expanding its impact and strengthening its partnership with Semper Fi & America's Fund for years to come.

For more information, visit vehiclesforveterans.org or call 1-855-811-4838.

About Vehicles For Veterans

Vehicles For Veterans, a program of Car Donation Foundation, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) vehicle donation organization that supports American veteran charities through the sale of donated vehicles. Donors receive free towing, a tax-deductible receipt, and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of veterans and military families. Since 2010, Car Donation Foundation has generated more than $200 million through its vehicle donation programs.

SOURCE Vehicles For Veterans