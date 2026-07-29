Randomized data show single-use circumcision devices cut operative time roughly four-fold and blood loss about five-fold — an Asia-led device shift the US FDA record barely registers.

WEIHAI, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEMERIX, the international medical-device brand of Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., today published an industry report examining the global shift from conventional scalpel-and-suture circumcision to single-use disposable devices — a transition led largely by Asian and Chinese manufacturers, and one the report finds is only faintly reflected in the US regulatory record.

The report — From Scalpel-and-Suture to a Single Click: The Disposable Circumcision Device Shift — draws on original Medison analysis of the US FDA 510(k) clearance and MAUDE adverse-event databases, USPTO patent filings, CMS Medicare procedure data, UN Comtrade trade flows, and a randomized and meta-analytic clinical evidence base spanning multiple trials and tens of thousands of patients. It documents how single-use rings, circular staplers and disposable-suture kits turned a 20-to-25-minute operation into a roughly 7-minute, sutureless one.

In the largest single randomized trial (n=879), stapler-based circumcision took 6.8 minutes against 24.2 minutes for conventional surgery — roughly one-quarter the operative time, with about one-fifth the blood loss. The report frames these as class-specific gains and is explicit about the trade-offs: disposable devices cost more per case than conventional surgery, some in-situ ring designs heal more slowly, and device performance varies by family — findings the report presents transparently rather than as a blanket category claim.

The report's most striking finding is a regulatory blind spot. The entire US circumcision-device footprint consists of 27 FDA clearances across 38 years — roughly 20 of them century-old legacy clamps — while the disposable circular stapler that dominates Asian markets has no identifiable FDA clearance at all. Meanwhile, China is the single largest country of origin for circumcision-device patents (22%, versus 15% for the US). The report characterizes this as a rare device category the world adopted before the US regulatory system recorded it.

"This is the third in our series documenting how durable, reusable surgical approaches give way to standardized single-use devices," said Lily (Lianhua) Nan, Founder of Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. "In circumcision, the clinical efficiency case is backed by a large randomized evidence base — but so are the trade-offs, and we think procurement teams are better served by the honest version. Our aim with this report is to give buyers the framework to evaluate any device on registration, sterility, sizing and evidence, not marketing."

VEMERIX manufactures the disposable device class the report describes, for its cleared therapeutic indications of phimosis and redundant prepuce. Its urology line comprises five NMPA-registered SKUs, including a single-use, sutureless, self-detaching Auto-Circumcision Ring that carries CE marking, is EO-sterilized in individual sterile packs, offered in 14 size codes and labeled for both adult and pediatric use. The company notes that only the Auto-Circumcision Ring carries CE marking — there is no portfolio-wide CE claim — and encourages buyers to verify registration and CE status on a SKU-by-SKU basis, exactly as the report's procurement scorecard recommends.

The full industry report is available at https://vemerix.com/blog/disposable-circumcision-stapler-shift.

About VEMERIX

VEMERIX is the international brand of Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., positioned as a Minimally Invasive Surgery Total Solution Platform for urology, vascular surgery and perioperative care. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Yangting, Weihai, Shandong, China, Weihai Medison combines a 2,000-square-meter Class-100K manufacturing base with the Medison Korea Joint Research Institute — a multidisciplinary R&D arm partnered with senior researchers from Seoul National and Yonsei universities and leading Korean research institutes. The VEMERIX portfolio centers on laser energy and surgical consumables, supported by NMPA-registered devices, 50+ patents, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality systems, and senior researchers with 30+ years of cumulative experience in laser, NPWT and biopreparations. VEMERIX products ship to distributors and clinical partners across six continents. More information is available at https://vemerix.com.

Media Contact:

Ernest Salus Kim

Public Relations — Press Inquiries

Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 400-811-7709

https://vemerix.com/contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Weihai Medison