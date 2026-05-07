New site highlights clinical evidence and streamlined access to the Vivio® System for outpatient HF diagnosis

PASADENA, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventric Health, maker of the Vivio® System, the only FDA-cleared non-invasive device for measuring elevated left ventricular end-diastolic pressure (LVEDP) in an outpatient setting, today announced the launch of its renovated website at www.ventrichealth.com.

The updated site deepens clinical and operational content for primary care physicians, cardiologists, Medicare ACOs, and health systems working to close the heart failure diagnosis gap. New and enhanced features include:

Ventric Health Launches Redesigned Website to Advance Earlier Heart Failure Detection

Expanded Resources Hub with peer-reviewed research and workflow guidance, role-specific content tracks for clinical and administrative leaders

A stage-by-stage breakdown of heart failure progression

A streamlined demo request experience outlining what to expect from a 45-minute session.

The update also introduces deeper content on the Vivio System's real-world implementation, including a robust library of FAQs.

"This new website reflects our commitment to giving healthcare systems the information they need to act on heart failure earlier," said Dr. Thomas Cheek, Chief Medical Officer at Ventric Health.

The Stakes of Late Diagnosis

Heart failure remains severely underdiagnosed. Approximately 65% of at-risk patients receive their first diagnosis in the ER or inpatient setting, an average of 30 months after symptom onset. Late-stage management costs $21,800 per patient annually versus $4,300 when caught early. Shifting heart failure detection into primary care settings produces improvements in survival, quality of life and healthcare expenditures.

About the Vivio® System

Vivio measures LVEDP non-invasively using a physics-based analysis of cardiac pressure and volume waveforms. The test completes in under five minutes at the point of care; no imaging, no referral, no invasive procedures. It pairs objective physiologic data with the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ-12) for a complete clinical picture.

Published evidence includes a 2025 multicenter JAHA validation study, a 2025 HFSA abstract on pre-symptomatic Stage A detection, and a JACC Advances study on primary care screening.

About Ventric Health

Ventric Health is a medical device company dedicated to earlier heart failure detection at the point of care. The Vivio® System is trusted by leading health systems, Medicare ACOs, and primary care organizations across the United States. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Vivio® is only available in the U.S.

SOURCE Ventric Health