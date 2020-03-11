Venture X to Attend 2020 Hunter Hotel Investment Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Venture X – an emerging flexible office space provider renowned for its high-level, boutique hotel-style spaces – will feature its franchise opportunity and serve as a gold sponsor at the 2020 Hunter Hotel Investment Conference inside the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, March 18-20.

The conference, which serves as a hotbed of the nation's leading hoteliers and industry professionals, presents an incredible opportunity for Venture X. As the concept continues to resonate with and appeal to likeminded investors and influencers in the space, the South Florida-based franchise eyes the conference as a springboard to continued growth success in 2020 and beyond.

"There are prominent parallels between owning a hotel and owning a coworking space, which makes investing in Venture X so attractive," said hotelier and Venture X Franchisee Raj Chudasama. "Not only are the processes similar when talking about aspects like site selection, filling out the space, concierge-level services and what have you, but Venture X is also a premier provider in the industry with a unique value proposition – both from an design standpoint and the clientele we target."

Venture X locations, purposely crafted by leaders in workspace design and complimented with contemporary furnishings from Herman Miller, exhibit a dynamic and upscale flexible office space that resemble a boutique hotel while exuding hospitality and professionalism.

Because of its space and the focus on creating a world-class work environment tailored to the modern professional, Venture X's franchise opportunity provides interested investors – especially those in the hotel industry – an understandable and identifiable path toward profitability.

As a result, hotel-industry professionals like Chudasama in Grapevine, Texas, Mani Patel in Plano, Texas, and Kamal Rama in Charlotte have bought into Venture X and its mission.

For those planning to attend the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference, Venture X will set up shop at booth No. 203 with brand representatives available on March 18 (5 – 7 p.m.), March 19 (7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and March 20 (8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.).

Attendees interested in speaking with Venture X can schedule a meeting beforehand with either President Jason Anderson (janderson [AT] ufgcorp [DOT] com) or Director of Sales Mark Patek (mpatek [AT] ufgcorp [DOT] com).

Many Venture X franchisees have backgrounds in real estate, finance, hotels or have experience as landlords. Currently, the franchisor is seeking single-unit and multi-unit operators. The brand's initial franchise fee is $79,500 with a total investment cost ranging from $1.1M-$3.4M.

Backed by the powerhouse United Franchise Group – a group of affiliated, award winning family of companies – Venture X has the support needed to grow exponentially, both stateside and abroad, in the coming months and years.

ABOUT VENTURE X

Venture X is a membership-based, shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. We are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. Venture X is a member of United Franchise Group, a group of affiliated companies and brands, and has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best coworking spaces in the United States.

For more information about the spaces, please visit www.VentureX.com. For information about franchise opportunities, please visit www.venturexfranchise.com.

ABOUT UNITED FRANCHISE GROUP

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to an affiliated family of brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Venture X, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and Network Lead Exchange. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

