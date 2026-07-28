Vera Neumann, Inc. Opens "Stand With Vera" Evidence Archive as Federal Copyright Case Raises Questions About Artists' Rights

Public press kit examines how Birches —a Vera design published in 1977—first licensed to Burlington Home and Mikasa was later registered by Schumacher as a 2004 "work made for hire"

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Neumann, Inc. today announced the launch of Stand With Vera, a public press and research center providing journalists, historians, artists, designers and licensing professionals with court filings, copyright records, agreements, historical sources and frequently asked questions concerning its pending federal lawsuit against F. Schumacher & Co.

The case, Vera Neumann, Inc. v. F. Schumacher & Co., LLC et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-01059, was filed Feb. 6, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawsuit asserts claims including copyright infringement, alteration or removal of copyright-management information, breach of contract, misrepresentation and unfair competition. Schumacher denies wrongdoing, and the court has not made findings on the merits.

At the center of the dispute is Birches, one of Vera Neumann's best-known designs.

Vera records identify Birches as Design No. 9450/57101, Copyright Registration No. GP 121966, with a publication date of May 9, 1977.

A separate copyright registration obtained by Schumacher in 2015 states that Birches was completed in 2004 and first published in 2005. That registration identifies F. Schumacher & Company as the author and copyright claimant and describes the design as a "work made for hire." The application was certified in the name of then-Schumacher archivist Avodica Ash.

"This is larger than a disagreement over one pattern," said Greg Sharp, president and brand manager of Vera Neumann, Inc. "Vera spent her life protecting creative work through 8,715 copyrights, dozens of trademarks and carefully structured licensing relationships. More than three decades after her death, the company entrusted with preserving her legacy is being required to establish that a design documented during her lifetime was, in fact, hers."

Schumacher's formal Answer asserts that Vera created the disputed designs for Schumacher and intended Schumacher to own them. Schumacher also cites its 2015 registration as evidence of ownership.

Vera Neumann, Inc. disputes that position. The company says it has not located a written assignment, bill of sale or work-for-hire agreement transferring Birches to Schumacher and contends that possession of an archival sample is not equivalent to ownership of the underlying copyright.

The Stand With Vera resource center allows reporters and researchers to examine the underlying record directly, including:

the federal Complaint and Schumacher's Answer;





Vera's 1977 copyright records;





Schumacher's 2015 registration;





the parties' 2018 licensing agreement;





historical catalogs, advertisements and museum materials;





correspondence concerning ownership and royalties;





reseller and attribution examples;





timelines and design comparisons; and





source-supported FAQs addressing the people, records and competing legal theories involved.

The materials also raise broader questions for the design industry: What diligence should a company perform before reissuing work found in a historic archive? When records are incomplete, who bears responsibility for locating the artist or the artist's successors? What written evidence should be required before a company claims authorship, removes attribution or registers an older design as its own?

"Vera's designs were timeless, innovative and famously ahead of their time—but Vera was not a time traveler," Sharp said. "For Schumacher's chronology to be correct, she would somehow have had to create in 2004 a design that VNI's records show was already published in 1977, licensed to Schumacher in 1979 and used by other licensees. That is not a plausible historical sequence. We created this archive so the documents can speak for themselves and be evaluated by the public, the press and ultimately the court."

Journalists, researchers, former industry participants and collectors with relevant historical records are invited to review the press kit and contact Vera Neumann, Inc.

Press kit and source archive:

https://www.veraneumann.com/standwithvera

About Vera Neumann, Inc.

Vera Neumann, Inc. preserves, researches and develops the artistic and commercial legacy of American artist and designer Vera Neumann. Known simply as "Vera," Neumann transformed original artwork into accessible art for the home and wardrobe through an extensive program of copyright protection, licensing and cross-category design.

Media contact:

Greg Sharp

President and Brand Manager

Vera Neumann, Inc.

[email protected]

(512) 293-6144

Case: Vera Neumann, Inc. v. F. Schumacher & Co., LLC et al., No. 1:26-cv-01059, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

SOURCE Vera Neumann, Inc