Verady Finishes Complex Review of Systems, Processes, and Controls to Attain SOC 2

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible Crypto , the leading platform for tax and accounting of crypto assets powered by Verady, announced the company completed its System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 certification for its Ledgible platform used to track blockchain transactions for tax and accounting of digital assets. In January, Verady had announced its SOC 1 Compliance, and has now completed the full range of both SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits.

"SOC 2 is just another means of ensuring partners and customers can trust Ledgible for cryptocurrency tax and accounting," said Kell Canty, CEO of Ledgible. "It is important to have SOC 1 and 2 compliance because cryptocurrency is a new financial services option, and this audit shows we have met and exceeded standards set for accounting, financial reporting, and accounting tools across the blockchain."

Accuracy and quality of data is a priority for Verady so it can offer a solution that meets high standards and integrity. SOC 2's Trust Services Criteria reports on controls at Verady related to security, assurance, confidentiality and privacy, and the availability of Ledgible to process users' data. SOC 2 plays an important role in oversight of the organization, vendor management programs. internal corporate governance and risk management processes and regulatory oversight benefitting Verady's partners and customers.

One of the biggest challenges for cryptocurrency holders is to account, track, and manage all the crypto data across multiple wallets and exchanges to calculate gains/losses and income. Holders do not receive monthly statements. Ledgible supports a wide range of integrations across major blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, and accounting platforms enabling businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to save time, reduce complexity, and ensure accuracy.

About Ledgible

Ledgible Crypto by Verady provides AICPA SOC assured tax reporting and portfolio tracking for crypto assets. The Ledgible platform is the proven crypto asset solution for professionals with leading accounting firms and major crypto companies globally. Ledgible Tax Pro is used by hundreds of firms to make tax reporting easy for their professionals and clients. For more information, visit ledgible.io .

