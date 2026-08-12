Verdantas strengthens environmental capabilities in California with acquisition of Pax Environmental, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets, today announced the acquisition of Pax Environmental, Inc. (Pax), a California-based, full-service environmental consulting firm of nearly 75 staff. Pax brings expertise in environmental permitting and regulatory compliance, ecological restoration, cultural and natural resource services, including biological, water, and wetlands capabilities. The firm also has extensive experience with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Pax supports infrastructure and development projects across California, providing services that include regulatory strategy, cultural and natural resource assessments, and environmental compliance. The firm has established relationships with major power utilities and public- and private-sector clients throughout the state.

This acquisition expands Verdantas' presence in California and strengthens its ability to support complex infrastructure, power utility, and energy projects that require integrated environmental and regulatory expertise.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, said, "Pax brings a strong team and the kind of niche technical capabilities power clients are looking for, especially in a market like California. They've built real depth in cultural resources, natural resources, and permitting, and they have long-standing relationships with major utilities across Southern California. When you combine that with what we already have in the California geography at Verdantas, it allows us to support clients across more of the project lifecycle in a more integrated way. It also provides us a dedicated team of almost 200 permitting and natural resource professionals focused on the power market."

By joining Verdantas, Pax enhances the combined firm's ability to support projects that require careful coordination across multiple regulatory agencies and jurisdictions, particularly in environmentally sensitive and highly regulated markets like California.

James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling Investment Partners, said, "Pax adds meaningful capability in a region that continues to be important for Verdantas. Their experience and reputation in California complement the broader platform well and support our continued focus on building a technically strong, differentiated business, focused on key end markets like power and energy."

Brian Holly at Pax Environmental, Inc., said, "This is a great fit for our team. Verdantas brings a similar culture to what Pax has always embraced, additional resources and a broader platform that will allow us to do more for our clients, provide greater opportunities for our staff, while still staying true to how we work and the relationships we've built over time."

Together, Verdantas and Pax are well positioned to support clients across California with deeper environmental expertise, stronger regulatory insight, and access to a broader national platform.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,800 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for 35 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 275 transactions, representing more than $35 billion in aggregate value. Sterling is ranked a Top 20 performing global middle market private equity firm by Dow Jones-HEC Paris, and was recognized as a Founder Friendly Investor by Inc.com. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Verdantas LLC