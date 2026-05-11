VeriPark Accelerates Canadian Expansion; Reaches New Milestone in Customer Success

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a global provider of AI-first digital banking solutions, is accelerating its growth in Canada through major credit union partnerships, strengthening its position in North America's digital banking market.

As Canadian financial institutions modernize legacy systems and adopt cloud-native architectures, VeriPark continues to expand its presence through strategic milestones, including:

Beyond North America, VeriPark continues to demonstrate the scalability of its AI-powered VeriChannel, VeriTouch, and VeriLoan solutions. Today, VeriPark serves over 150 financial institutions in 30+ countries, empowering them to deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences.

As a 14-time winner of the Microsoft Inner Circle Award, VeriPark remains the premier partner for institutions leveraging Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365.

"Our success in Canada is a testament to our commitment to the cooperative values of credit unions combined with world-class technology," said Selim Hasan, Vice President of Sales at VeriPark. "We are a long-term partner helping Canadian institutions move fast, stay secure, and remain at the heart of their communities."

"By combining global best practices with Canada's unique market needs, we are enabling credit unions to compete, grow membership, and remain at the heart of their communities," added David Dervish, Chief Revenue Officer at VeriPark. "We continue to drive measurable growth for our customers by aligning global innovation with deep local industry expertise."

Meet VeriPark at booth #1-2 at CCUA 2026 National Conference in May 10-13, 2026, Ottawa.

About VeriPark (veripark.com)

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. With an exclusive focus on financial services, VeriPark's AI-Powered Customer Experience Suite delivers world-class customer journeys.

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SOURCE VeriPark