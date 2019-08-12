Veritas Villages of America Announces Series of Sanctuary Villages for Vets

THE DALLES, Ore., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Villages for Vets, a sanctuary village for veterans, will be a for profit organization, addressing the needs of the veteran community, specifically housing and most importantly safety and well-being. Where all the other veteran related not for profit 501c3's have been generously funded and have at times done great work, they fail at their most important mission statement. The difference is when it is a non-profit there is no incentive for the people involved to make sure that the veterans are getting the support and services pledged in their mission statement. They have no accountability nor transparency in monies and resources acquired and spent. This is a contributing factor, of unintended consequence, in the very environment that has led to the disenfranchisement and despair, suicides of at 21 deaths per day, rampant homelessness and drug abuse among the veteran community. The very people who have given the better part of their lives to protect the freedom of our country sadly have been left unable to enjoy the very thing they sacrificed for so that others could enjoy.

There are 45,000 Non-Profit organizations out there that are still not providing the proper support to keep these brave men and women off the streets, safe, and alive. The name of the company is "Veritas Villages" which is Latin for truth. This is an homage to the fact that these veterans have the right to be taken care of after their service, and at the very least be told the truth as a matter of all things, their concern.

Founder and disabled vet Brian Mahon believes that he has the proper vehicle to obtain these goals. The difference now is that he feels that the overwhelming support for veterans is what will carry him to the finish line. The growing sentiment for Veterans in this country now, private placement SEC law that allows him to raise capital to establish this business/entity, the JOBS act of 2014 passed by President Obama which is the relaxation of capital formation general solicitation rules and regulations creates this opportunity.

The first two proposed and still available sites are a former Amvets post in St Clair PA and a sprawling 150 acre former Gorge RV Park in Mosier OR. If successful, a complete menu of housing options will be offered to the veteran and supporter community.

Membership for veterans and its supporters will be the production of the DD214 document and proof of share ownership. This will establish membership and then entitle members to special considerations and discounts, along with employment and housing status.

