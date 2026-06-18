Verite Capital Partners Appoints Sumit Majumdar as Vice Chairman, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Operating Partner

Verite Capital Partners, a Premier Strategic Advisory and Investment Firm, Today Announced the Appointment of Sumit Majumdar to the Positions of Vice Chairman, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Operating Partner.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The appointment represents a significant expansion of the firm's institutional commitment to global environmental sustainability, large-scale industrial job creation, and economic development for underserved populations. Don Jones, Chairman and Managing Partner of Verite Capital Partners, announced the appointment directly, noting: "After deep consideration and in recognition of your contributions and commitment to Verite Capital Partners, I would like to announce that you are the newly appointed Vice Chairman, Chief Sustainability Officer and Operating Partner. Congratulations!"

Sumit Majumdar

Jones brings nearly 50 years of distinguished executive leadership experience to this alliance. His extensive career includes serving in senior executive operational roles for prominent national and global retail enterprises, including Macy's, IKEA, GAP, and Target. Since founding Verite in 2009, Jones has focused on scaling capital access and corporate education for diverse entrepreneurs. Nationally recognized for his high standards of institutional ethics, Jones serves as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Felician University—where he received the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Award for ethical leadership—sits on the Board of Directors for Nuvance Health and Northwell Health, and serves as Chairman of the Board of the Verite Foundation.

Highlighting Majumdar's strategic value to the firm, Jones stated, "Sumit brings vision and direction to Verite in terms of economically viable green initiatives for employment, energy, and agriculture which results in the empowerment of the communities Verite serves."

Majumdar's integration into Verite's leadership framework is built upon a professional relationship with Jones, who has served as his executive mentor for nearly two years. "Don Jones is the most ethical man I ever met," Majumdar stated. "His mission is so crystal clear it does not allow for perversion or deviation."

Following a highly successful 20-year tenure as President of Buffalo Biodiesel Inc., Majumdar embraces his new positions at Verite as an opportunity to have an even larger environmental impact at a global level. In this new capacity, Verite's strategic and financial commitment to Buffalo Biodiesel will actively increase both domestically and internationally.

"Don and I share an identical, uncompromising objective regarding the advancement of humanity," Majumdar explained. "Our collaborative mission is to achieve large-scale environmental remediation and structurally protect underserved and marginalized communities. This alignment of purpose provides the ultimate return on my investment of time and expertise."

The execution of this global strategy is backed by Verite's institutional foundation. Managing $7 billion in current obligations and over $20 billion in committed investments, the firm is uniquely positioned to deploy capital at a scale maximizing long-term global impact.

In his capacity as Vice Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer, Majumdar will oversee an international initiative to establish more than one million green jobs globally while reducing worldwide carbon emissions by one percent, scaling subsequent operations systematically within that same ratio. "The metric-driven target is to build an infrastructure capable of mobilizing 100 million individuals to secure environmental viability for subsequent generations," Majumdar added.

Majumdar brings expertise in industrial scaling, circular economy frameworks, and advanced material science to Verite. Having grown Buffalo Biodiesel into a major multi-state enterprise serving over 30,000 locations, he prevented significant quantities of greenhouse gas emissions through localized waste-to-energy systems. He is the architect behind "Project Green Logic"—a carbon-negative industrial hub and advanced materials research center—and has engineered international waste-to-energy frameworks across Ghana, Nigeria, and Mexico. He remains a key proponent of utilizing the GWP20 accounting standard to ensure rigorous regulatory and climate impact accuracy.

Together, Jones and Majumdar are positioning Verite at the forefront of the global green transition, demonstrating that high-level corporate finance can be systematically leveraged to achieve environmental stability and equitable global opportunity.

About Verite Capital Partners

Verite is a forward-thinking advisory and investment firm committed to fostering ethical growth, sustainable infrastructure, and long-term economic opportunity across the energy, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

Website: https://www.veritecapitalpartners.com

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SOURCE Verite Capital Partners