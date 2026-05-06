Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.135 CDN Cash Dividend for June 30, 2026 Payment Date

News provided by

Vermilion Energy Inc.

May 06, 2026, 06:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.135 CDN per common share, payable on June 30, 2026 to all shareholders of record on June 15, 2026. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Vermilion

Continue Reading
Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.135 CDN Cash Dividend for June 30, 2026 Payment Date (CNW Group/Vermilion Energy Inc.)
View PDF
Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.135 CDN Cash Dividend for June 30, 2026 Payment Date (CNW Group/Vermilion Energy Inc.)

Vermilion is a global gas producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration and development of liquids-rich natural gas in Canada and conventional natural gas in Europe while optimizing low-decline oil assets. Our repositioned portfolio is focused on per share value creation, with long-life assets that deliver top decile realized gas prices and enhanced capital allocation optionality.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important than the safety of the public and those who work with Vermilion, and the protection of the natural surroundings. In addition, the Company emphasizes strategic community investment in each of its operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

SOURCE Vermilion Energy Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2026 Production and Advances Portfolio Repositioning with Germany Strategic Acquisition, Award of New Land Concessions and Croatia SA-07 Divestment

Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2026 Production and Advances Portfolio Repositioning with Germany Strategic Acquisition, Award of New Land Concessions and Croatia SA-07 Divestment

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) announces strong...
Vermilion Energy Inc. Delivers Record Annual Production and Strong Reserve Recycle Ratios, Q4 2025 Production Exceeds Guidance with Robust Fund Flows from Operations

Vermilion Energy Inc. Delivers Record Annual Production and Strong Reserve Recycle Ratios, Q4 2025 Production Exceeds Guidance with Robust Fund Flows from Operations

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics