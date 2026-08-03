Verra Mobility and National Coalition for Safer Roads raise awareness during National Stop on Red Week

Red-light-running crash survivors tell stories of the impact of their tragedy

New data shows red-light safety cameras can help decrease traffic fatalities

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is joining the National Coalition for Safer Roads (NCSR) and communities across the country in recognizing National Stop on Red Week. This year's campaign theme, Stop Today. Protect Tomorrow., reminds audiences that one responsible choice behind the wheel can help prevent a lifetime of loss – aligning with Verra Mobility's mission of increasing road safety for all users.

Verra Mobility and National Coalition for Safer Roads raise awareness for red-light safety.

This year's campaign shares the stories behind why these programs are so critical. Julie Nicholson, who survived being hit by a red-light runner while running in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, and Jefohn Jefferson, whose father was killed by a reckless driver when he was five years old, share their experiences, which serve as a solemn reminder of why every choice at an intersection matters.

"National Stop on Red Week is more than a campaign, it's a call to action," said Melissa Wandall, president of the National Coalition for Safer Roads. "Every time we approach an intersection, we have an opportunity to make a choice that can protect lives and prevent serious injuries. Stopping at a red light may seem like a small decision, but its impacts are far-reaching. Every safe stop helps ensure that a parent, a child, a friend, a colleague, or a neighbor makes it home safely."

Data from Verra Mobility's automated enforcement programs demonstrate how driver behavior improves in communities using red-light safety cameras. When San Jose launched its red-light program late last year, it saw a 28% decrease in violations during the first 60 days of the program. In Merced, traffic fatalities declined nearly 50% following the launch of its red-light safety program.

National data show that red-light safety camera programs reduce fatal red-light-running crash rates by 21% in large cities, while communities that have removed these programs have experienced a 30% increase in such crashes. Despite the success of these programs, red-light running remains a growing safety concern. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), fatalities involving a red-light runner have increased by nearly 60% over the past decade, rising from 711 deaths in 2014 to 1,119 in 2024.

"Behind every red-light-running statistic is a person, family, or community living with the lasting consequences of a preventable tragedy," said Stacey Moser, chief customer officer, Verra Mobility. "The encouraging results we're seeing in communities across the country show that when communities invest in comprehensive safety efforts, drivers respond. National Stop on Red Week is an opportunity to reinforce the simple choices that help keep intersections safe for everyone."

To learn more about National Stop on Red Week, hear Julie's and Jefohn's stories, and access resources to help raise awareness about red-light running, visit www.verramobility.com/national-stop-on-red-week-2026.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

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SOURCE Verra Mobility