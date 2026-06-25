Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Securities Class Action Filed Amid Avis' Termination Notice, CEO Departure, Internal Review of Negotiations & Handling of Confidential Information -- HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) faces a securities class action lawsuit after revelations that one of the company's three largest Commercial Services customers (Avis Budget Group) terminated renewal negotiations. The suit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Verra common stock between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026.

The firm encourages Verra investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge of events surrounding Verra's receipt of Avis' termination notice who may be able to assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

View our latest video summary of the allegations: youtu.be/FVEw5XACoGA

Class Period: Feb. 24, 2026 – May 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 4, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/vrrm

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844-916-0895

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges Verra made false and misleading statements and did not disclose important information to investors about the true state of the Verra/Avis relationship and the likelihood of Verra receiving an Avis contract renewal.

Investors' expectations were dashed when the truth was revealed on May 26, 2026. That day, Verra disclosed that it received a termination notice effective September 2026 from Avis regarding the companies' contract, that it is taking immediate actions to cut costs, adapt operations, and reposition its business, and revised its 2026 outlook that significantly deviated from that given just twenty days prior.

Verra also revealed that it was reviewing the parties' negotiations and handling of confidential information.

The news promptly sent the price of Verra shares 70% crashing lower on May 27, 2026, amputating $1.4 billion from the company's market capitalization in a single day.

Five days after the bombshell announcements, on May 31, 2026, CEO Roberts departed from his employment and from the board of directors.

"Our investigation is focused on the extent to which and when Verra and its executives knew that renegotiations with Avis were far from constructive, as the May 26 surprise reveals," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Verra and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now.

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Verra case and the firm's investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Verra should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP