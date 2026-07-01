Versa Wireless Names Tim Rader Vice President of Products & Innovation

Founder of ADT's Engineering Technology Center joins Versa to lead a new generation of professional wireless security products

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Wireless, a professional wireless security hardware company, today announced that Tim Rader has joined the company as Vice President of Products & Innovation, effective July 1, 2026.

Tim Rader

Rader brings more than 40 years of security industry experience to the role. He most recently served as Vice President of Product Engineering at ADT, where he founded and led ADT's Engineering Technology Center - a 10,000-square-foot product testing and certification facility in Boca Raton, Florida that became the industry standard for wireless security sensor qualification. During his tenure he was named inventor on more than a dozen patents covering security control systems and device integration. His career began at C&K Systems in 1985 and includes product development leadership at Brinks Home Security.

"Tim is one of the most trusted technical voices in the security industry," said Justin Carlson, President of Versa Wireless. "He has spent his career building the systems and standards that define how security products get approved and deployed at scale. His decision to join Versa - and to put his reputation behind what we are building - says everything about where this company is headed."

Rader's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Versa Wireless. The company, which has spent over a decade engineering professional-grade wireless security sensors and Z-Wave 800 Long Range smart home devices, is expanding its product lineup with a new generation of wireless security sensors designed for the modern dealer channel.

"I have spent 40 years watching what works and what does not in this industry," said Rader. "Versa has built something real here - products that are engineered right, a team that understands what dealers actually need, and a roadmap that genuinely excites me. I have ideas I am ready to bring to market, and a group of security veterans this talented to build them with. That combination does not come along often."

As VP of Products & Innovation, Rader will lead Versa's product development strategy, guide new products through certification at major security platforms, and work directly with security dealers and distribution partners to expand the company's market presence. Versa products are available to dealers and installers through WAVE Electronics.

Rader holds an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Security dealers and installers can learn more at versawireless.com/blogs/insight/tim-rader.

About Versa Wireless

Versa Wireless is a professional wireless security hardware company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company designs and manufactures wireless security sensors and Z-Wave 800 Long Range smart home devices for security dealers and installers across North America. Versa products are available through WAVE Electronics. For more information, visit versawireless.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Carlson

604.921.3957

[email protected]

SOURCE Versa Wireless Inc.