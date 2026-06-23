Vert House Launches Design-Forward Home Brand, Debuting Signature Shady Lady Olive Tree

Modern home brand introduces sculptural greenery designed to bring warmth, balance, and effortless sophistication into contemporary interiors

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vert House, a modern home brand redefining how greenery is experienced in everyday spaces, officially launches today with a curated collection of sculptural faux greenery and premium planters designed to blur the line between art and nature. The debut collection is anchored by the brand's signature Shady Lady Olive Tree, a hyper-realistic statement piece created to bring softness, presence, and architectural beauty into the home.

Vert House - Shady-Lady (CNW Group/Vert House)

Founded on the belief that greenery has the power to transform interiors emotionally and aesthetically, Vert House was created to help turn living spaces into calming sanctuaries that feel grounded, intentional, and alive. The brand combines elevated design, artisan craftsmanship, and conscious production practices to create lasting pieces that prioritize longevity over excess.

"At Vert House, we believe greenery is more than décor, it's a sensory experience that changes the way a space feels," said co-founders Charlene Valledor and Dustin Cash. "We wanted to create pieces that evoke warmth, balance, and sophistication while making elevated greenery more accessible for modern living."

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the Shady Lady Olive Tree delivers a hyper-realistic presence that feels timeless yet sculptural. Each tree is artisan-crafted from start to finish and features hand-painted fabric foliage, a natural wood trunk selected for its organic character, and a carefully sculpted silhouette. Individually produced and uniquely numbered, every piece is designed to feel like a collectible work of art.

Blending elegance with ease, the Shady Lady Olive Tree offers a refined, low-maintenance greenery solution for contemporary homes and apartments. Perennially green regardless of the lighting conditions, the tree is particularly suited for urban environments where traditional olive trees can be difficult to maintain, appealing to both experienced plant enthusiasts and first-time buyers.

Complementing the greenery collection, Vert House also introduces a curated assortment of premium planters designed to pair seamlessly with its botanical pieces. Defined by clean lines, neutral palettes, and elevated materials, the collection offers a cohesive, design-forward approach to indoor and outdoor styling.

Vert House was founded by Charlene Valledor and Dustin Cash, who bring experience creating sensory-driven consumer brands across beauty and lifestyle categories. With Vert House, the founders translate that same design sensibility into the home space, creating elevated botanical elements that awaken the senses and redefine how greenery is integrated into modern interiors.

The Shady Lady Olive Tree is now available at VertHouse.com in two sizes: a 6-7 foot tree retailing for $750 and a 7-8 foot tree retailing for $950.

About Vert House

Vert House is a modern home brand dedicated to redefining how greenery is experienced in everyday spaces. Through sculptural botanical forms, natural materials, and thoughtful design, Vert House creates elevated home elements that bring balance, beauty, and effortless sophistication to interiors and exteriors alike.

SOURCE Vert House