Vertex Service Partners Rolls Out Revin's AI Voice and SMS Agents Across Its National Roofing Portfolio

Revin's AI voice and SMS agents engage every homeowner lead in seconds, backed by an omnichannel platform that meets customers where they are across voice, SMS, and email, booking appointments directly into ServiceTitan.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revin, the AI voice and SMS platform for residential service operators, today announced a partnership with Vertex Service Partners, one of the nation's fastest-growing residential roofing and exterior services platforms. Revin's AI voice and SMS agents, backed by an omnichannel platform that also engages homeowners over email, are now live across Vertex's regional brands, automating customer engagement, accelerating lead response, and converting more inbound and outbound opportunities into booked appointments.

Launched by Alpine Investors in 2023, Vertex has grown to more than 800 employees, servicing in excess of 100,000 roofs a year through a portfolio of 27 established regional brands that continue to operate under their own names. Vertex's operations depend on fast lead response, consistent follow-up, and reliable scheduling at scale.

In its first months live, Revin's AI voice and SMS agents have engaged thousands of homeowners for Vertex, responding to new leads in under two seconds on average, at any hour of the day or night. Working together across voice, SMS, and email.

"In the roofing business, responding to customers quickly is of paramount importance," said Josh Churnick, Chief Marketing Officer of Vertex Service Partners. "When homeowners need their roof repaired or replaced, it's usually a very time-sensitive issue. Revin gives us the ability to engage every homeowner in real time, around the clock, and book appointments directly into our system. That is a major advantage in how we serve our markets."

The early results have reshaped how Vertex thinks about converting leads into roofing projects. Revin has become a significant component of Vertex's communication strategy, ensuring 100% of calls are answered at any time so homeowners never wait for a reply, even during peak demand.

"Revin isn't just keeping pace with our team, it's adding efficient performance where we previously had gaps," Churnick added. "It engages our customers in seconds, books them faster, and ultimately keeps us extremely busy. We've tried just about every tool out there, and Revin is the first that feels like a true extension of our team."

Revin's AI agents are embedded into Vertex's ServiceTitan environment and meet each homeowner on whatever channel they choose, with AI voice and SMS at the core and email extending the reach, so no conversation is ever dropped between channels. From the moment a lead enters the system Revin's agents engage, qualify, and schedule the appointment in real time. The deployment supports Vertex's full customer journey, including:

AI voice and SMS agents that answer inbound calls and texts and respond to new leads in seconds, day or night

Omnichannel continuity across voice, SMS, and email that picks up wherever the homeowner left off

Appointment scheduling, confirmations, reminders, and rescheduling

Re-engagement of unsold estimates and canceled appointments

After-hours and overflow coverage for true 24/7 availability

Each AI agent is configured to the brand's scheduling logic, qualification rules, product lines, service areas, and operating procedures. Rather than deploying a generic assistant, Revin works with operators to build AI agents that reflect how their businesses actually run.

"Vertex is exactly the kind of operator Revin was built for," said Quinn Litherland, Founder and CEO of Revin. "They are a fast-moving, high-volume business where speed to lead, follow-up, and operational consistency directly impact revenue. AI is not about replacing great teams. It is about making sure no opportunity falls through the cracks, and giving sales teams more time to focus on serving homeowners."

Revin's forward-deployed model pairs each customer with dedicated AI engineers who help configure workflows, review scripts and standard operating procedures, and support launch and ongoing optimization, an approach that has made Revin a true extension of Vertex's contact center team.

The partnership expands Revin's presence across the residential services market, where operators are increasingly turning to AI to improve customer experience, capture every opportunity, and scale revenue operations without adding complexity.

About Revin

Revin is the AI voice and SMS platform for residential service operators, with an omnichannel suite spanning voice, SMS, and email. Purpose-built for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, remodeling, and home improvement businesses, Revin's AI voice and SMS agents answer calls and texts in seconds and meet every customer where they are, extending to email so no opportunity is missed. Revin helps operators increase revenue, reduce operational burden, and ensure customer opportunities are never missed. With a forward-deployed model that pairs every customer with dedicated AI engineering support, Revin delivers enterprise-grade automation configured to each operator's real-world workflows. Learn more at revin.ai.

About Vertex Service Partners

Vertex Service Partners is a residential roofing and exterior services platform launched by Alpine Investors in 2023. Through a portfolio of established regional brands operating across the United States, Vertex delivers roof replacements, repairs, siding, gutters, windows, and related exterior work for homeowners. Combining a sales-driven model, deep insurance-restoration expertise, and a commitment to operational excellence, Vertex partners with leading technology platforms to scale performance and deliver exceptional homeowner experiences. Learn more at vertexservicepartners.com.

Media Contacts

Revin: Quinn Litherland - [email protected]

Vertex Service Partners: Octavia Wallace - [email protected]

SOURCE Revin