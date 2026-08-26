Vesselon Issued Patent and New Data Changes the Therapeutic Index of Antibody-Based Drugs

Drug maker delivers 6X more drug to tumor and less to off-target tissues without altering antibody drugs

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent Number 12,714,676 to Vesselon titled COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TARGETED DELIVERY OF THERAPEUTICS USING CARRIERS describing a composition including microspheres, liposomes and therapeutic antibodies. The platform enables biologics and, in particular, monoclonal antibodies, to be co-formulated on-site to create microbubble/liposome complexes capable of enhancing tumor-specific delivery while reducing systemic exposure in combination with ultrasound activation. The formulation delivers approximately 6 times more drug to a targeted tumor while reducing off-target uptake that can cause toxicity. A large percentage of patients on checkpoint inhibitor, antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and bispecific drugs have to reduce dose, discontinue treatment or obtain little clinical benefit from treatments that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Among 29 solid-tumor categories, 27 had patient objective response rates below 25% for checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy.1

In a recent journal article published this May2, researchers showed the ability of Vesselon's FDA-approved microsphere and liposome co-formulation to augment the delivery of the mouse-equivalent of Keytruda® to tumors 6-fold while dramatically reducing the monoclonal antibody exposure to other organs.

"Our findings demonstrate that Vesselon's co-formulation enhances intratumoral delivery of checkpoint inhibitors, improves survival, and reduces systemic organ exposure, representing a promising platform to improve the efficacy and safety profile of antibody-based immunotherapy," stated Pier Paolo Claudio, MD, PhD, Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Cancer Center & Research Institute.

Vesselon President and CEO Clay Larsen commented on the industry-changing potential of this platform: "Pharmaceutical manufacturers spend billions in R&D on the biochemistry of their drugs. We employ biophysics to more effectively deliver life-saving drugs to tumors, with the promise of less side effects to the patients' health profile as a whole. With this one platform, we can elevate the therapeutic index of whole classes of antibodies for either new drugs or the many blockbusters facing patent expiration."

Vesselon refers to the co-formulation as TriForm™. The on-site, in-vial mixing process instantly combines a therapeutic drug with its Imagent® proprietary lipid microspheres. The FDA approval for Imagent® included 67 clinical and preclinical studies validating the safety level of saline. After mixing a standard dose, each vial contains approximately 10 billion lipid microspheres encapsulating the active drug, 50 trillion liposomes loaded with the active drug, as well as the freely circulating drug. Any pharmaceutical agent combined with the TriForm™ platform becomes a new chemical entity that is patentable as well.

About Vesselon, INC. Vesselon Inc. develops patentable drugs using an FDA-approved, biophysically activatable lipid microsphere and self-assembling liposome platform. It produces unprecedented levels of efficacy by transforming how drugs are received and acted upon by tissues and cells. The platform can extend patents and create an endless stream of proprietary drugs.

1Mao Y. et al. The landscape of objective response rate of anti‑PD‑1/PD‑L1 monotherapy across 31 types of cancer: a systematic review and novel biomarker analysis. Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy. 2023;72:2483–2498

2Kirven, I.A. et al. Co-Formulation of Pembrolizumab Murine Surrogate RMP1-14 with Imagent® Ultrasound Contrast Agent Enhances Intratumoral Antibody Delivery Through a Transient Increase in Tumor Blood Perfusion. Pharmaceutics 2026, 18, 690

SOURCE Vesselon Inc.