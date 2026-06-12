Veteran Marketing Strategist Cebron Walker to Release Groundbreaking Handbook for Veterinary Practice Growth

New Book Equips Veterinarians and Practice Owners with a Proven, AI-Era Marketing System — Releasing July 31, 2026

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebron Walker, founder and CEO of Walker Kreative and a marketing strategist with more than 35 years of experience serving veterinary and healthcare practices, will release his book Veterinary Marketing: Handbook for Practice Growth in an AI Era on July 31, 2026. The book is organized into 10 chapters across three parts and includes five appendices with practical implementation projects. It presents a clear seven-step framework for attracting a steady flow of new clients each month and retaining them over time.

Veterinary Marketing by Cebron Walker - 215 pages, 10 chapters, one proven system. Build a predictable new-client engine for your practice. Available July 31, 2026. Cebron Walker, founder of Walker Kreative, releases Veterinary Marketing: Handbook for Practice Growth in an AI Era - helping vet practices build a predictable new-client engine. July 31, 2026.

Walker Kreative – A Veterinary Focused Agency

Walker Kreative serves as the operational base from which Cebron and his team have built marketing systems for veterinary clinics and healthcare practices across North America. The book is a distillation of the strategies proven most effective over time. Veterinary Marketing is a comprehensive, no-fluff guide designed specifically for veterinarians, practice managers, and even veterinary students who want to stop guessing and know how to build a marketing system that drives consistent, sustainable growth.

"This is not a theory book," says Cebron. "Every practice I've ever worked with had the same problem — they had great medicine but no marketing strategy or system. They had tried many tactics but were frustrated with lackluster results. Once we fixed this and figured out the working system, everything smoothed out."

The Book's Framework for Stable Growth

The Veterinary Marketing framework begins with two critical first steps most practices skip entirely: defining your exact target audience — not simply "anyone with a pet," but the specific clients your practice is built to serve — and then developing magnetic messaging that speaks directly to them. From there, topics include foundational brand strategy, digital marketing systems, website development, SEO, social media advertising, video marketing, AI-powered tools, and how to build a marketing engine that supports long-term client loyalty and practice success. Each chapter includes real examples from work with actual veterinary clinics.

Built for the AI Era

The book arrives at a pivotal moment for the veterinary industry, as artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how practices attract clients, manage their online presence, and compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Walker addresses AI head-on — not as a threat, but as a powerful advantage for practices that know how to use it. The book includes specific guidance on how to leverage AI tools.

Pre-Launch Offer: Free Bonus Materials

Veterinary professionals who join the pre-launch list at cebronwalker.com will receive a free chapter ahead of launch, social media cheat codes, and a fast-start implementation video. This is all provided as soon as visitors sign up, and before the official book launch on July 31, 2026.

Book Details

Title: Veterinary Marketing: Handbook for Practice Growth in an AI Era

Author: Cebron Walker

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Format: Print and Digital; Audiobook (coming soon)

Pre-Launch Sign-Up: cebronwalker.com

Media Contact

Amanda Calderon

Phone: (727) 687-2220

Book a Podcast or Speaking Engagement

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.walkerkreative.com

SOURCE Walker Kreative