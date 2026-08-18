Veteran Therapist and Adopted Son Offer Rare Dual Perspective on Trauma and Systemic Reform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a heightened national focus on mental health and institutional reform, veteran psychotherapist Linda Ford Ayres announces the September 8 release of her new memoir, The Shape Of Us. Addressing the lasting impacts of childhood trauma and complex family dynamics, Ayres offers a compelling dual-perspective look at what true emotional healing and resilience demand.

The Shape of Us by Linda Ford Ayres Linda Ford Ayres

Drawing on over five decades of clinical experience, Ayres weaves a narrative that serves as both a deeply personal testament and a professional exploration of attachment. The Shape Of Us arrives as a timely contribution to public discourse, offering an insider's look at the trials of unconventional early intervention programs and the predatory nature of the troubled-teen industry—topics currently facing intense public and governmental scrutiny.

A unique feature of the memoir is four chapters written by Ayres' adopted son, Dana. His contribution provides a raw, authentic account of his experiences within "therapeutic" boarding schools and the unpredictable early cannabis industry. This is juxtaposed with Ayres' own recounting of a mother's agonizing decision to send her child away, tracing Dana's evolution from "an anxious past to a secure future".

Early praise highlights the book's profound emotional impact. John Rosegrant, Ph.D., one of Dana's childhood therapists, notes, "Linda and her son Dana have given us the moving and enlightening story of a mother-wounded woman and a uniquely troubled and gifted infant…" Additionally, Off-Broadway playwright Irene O'Garden describes the work as "bursting with emotional storytelling and wise perspectives."

The Shape Of Us follows Ayres' 2025 memoir, Monster and the Daughter Who Loved Her, which explored her journey surviving severe childhood abuse to achieve understanding and forgiveness. Ayres, who also publishes Still Amazed on Substack, has defined her career by navigating San Francisco's counterculture and New York's clinical spaces. Her background allows her to convert personal testimony into a resource for healing, guided by her core belief that "sharing our stories with others makes the world a less lonely and more bearable place to live in."

The Shape Of Us releases in paperback and ebook on September 8, 2026, across major retailers. The e-book is available for pre-order on Amazon.

About the Author

Linda Ford Ayres, M.S.W., spent over 40 years in private practice in Midtown Manhattan. She holds degrees from Queens College, San Francisco State University, and Hunter College, with work published in the Jung Journal: Culture & Psyche. More at LindaFordAyres.com.

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Advance review copies available

SOURCE Linda Ford Ayres