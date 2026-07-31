Veterans Guardian Backs New Federal Push to Open Trucking Careers for Veterans

PINEHURST, N.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VA Claim Consulting company Veterans Guardian has announced its support for Freedom Haulers, the interagency collaboration unveiled recently by President Donald Trump to help former and disabled armed service members get jobs in the trucking industry and strengthen America's supply chains.

The initiative brings together the U.S. Departments of Transportation, Veterans Affairs, Labor, and War, which will work in concert to widen Veterans' commercial driver's license access while simplifying and streamlining the process to get commercial vehicle driver instruction. Veterans serving at least 36 months can also receive free commercial driver training covered by their VA education benefits. Those logging heavy vehicle driving experience during active duty can also apply for a skills test waiver.

Scott Greenblatt, founder and CEO of Veterans Guardian and a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served 25 years on active duty, said the program will play a vital role in moving more Veterans into the civilian workforce thanks to President Trump and his leadership.

"Every Veteran I talk with wants the same two things after they take off the uniform: to get the benefits they've earned in exchange for their sacrifices to America and to get back to work," said Greenblatt. "President Trump's Freedom Haulers program helps bring both – and moves Veterans forward in the process."

Greenblatt also encouraged employers interested in hiring veterans through the Freedom Haulers program to keep an open mind with disabled veterans.

"A disability rating documents what someone gave up in service. It is not a verdict on what they can and cannot do," Greenblatt said. "We work with Veterans every day who have disability ratings and full careers at the same time. Employers who understand that end up with some of the best people they will ever hire."

Veterans Guardian is a veteran-owned pre-filing disability benefits consulting firm based in Pinehurst, North Carolina. More than 75 percent of its staff are Veterans or military spouses; and since 2020 the company has received the Department of Labor's Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

SOURCE Veterans Guardian