Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 121.34 Mn, Global Healthcare Equipment Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary endoscopy devices market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, which is the global healthcare equipment market, includes products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. Technavio calculates the global healthcare market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences tools and services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026

The veterinary endoscopy devices market size is expected to grow by USD 121.34 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE sample report

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The veterinary endoscopy devices market report covers the following areas:

The increasing adoption of pets is driving the veterinary endoscopy devices market growth. However, factors such as the high costs associated with veterinary endoscopy may impede market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month.

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The vendor base has been analyzed based on their product or service offerings. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets when compared to diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets. 95% of the players in the market are diversified and industry-specific in terms of their overall offerings. The revenue derived from the market contributes to most of the market participants as these vendors are industry-focused and diversified from the perspective of their offerings.

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Flexible Endoscopes: The flexible endoscopes segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Flexible endoscopes are used for removing foreign bodies and biopsies and to examine the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts.



Rigid Endoscopes



Other Endoscopes

Geography

North America : North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of pet animals and the rising awareness about animal health and welfare.

: will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of pet animals and the rising awareness about animal health and welfare.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Albert Waeschle Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun SE, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC, Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH, Eickemeyer Medizintechnik fur Tierarzte KG, Endoscopy Support Services Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Healicom Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IMEDSYS, Jorgen Kruuse AS, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Kirchner and Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG, MDS Inc., STERIS Plc, SyncVision Technology Corp., Xuzhou AKX Electronic Science And Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang MDKingdom Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will fuel veterinary endoscopy devices market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the veterinary endoscopy devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global veterinary endoscopy devices market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of veterinary endoscopy devices market vendors

Related Reports

Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures is driving market growth. The advent of minimally invasive surgeries in urology is expected to create a demand for ultrasounds for organ scanning. Technological advances have augmented the use of minimally invasive surgeries among surgeons.

Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increase in ownership of companion animals is driving market growth. For instance, in 2020, people who work from home were eight times more likely to have a new pet. Pet ownership has been associated with lower blood pressure, reduced stress, a lower risk of heart disease, and lower overall health care expenses in recent studies.

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 121.34 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albert Waeschle Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun SE, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC, Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH, Eickemeyer Medizintechnik fur Tierarzte KG, Endoscopy Support Services Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Healicom Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IMEDSYS, Jorgen Kruuse AS, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Kirchner and Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG, MDS Inc., STERIS Plc, SyncVision Technology Corp., Xuzhou AKX Electronic Science And Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang MDKingdom Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Flexible endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Flexible endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Flexible endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Flexible endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Flexible endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rigid endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Rigid endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Rigid endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Rigid endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rigid endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 89: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 90: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 91: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.4 Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC

Exhibit 94: Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC - Overview



Exhibit 95: Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Eickemeyer Medizintechnik fur Tierarzte KG

Exhibit 97: Eickemeyer Medizintechnik fur Tierarzte KG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Eickemeyer Medizintechnik fur Tierarzte KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Eickemeyer Medizintechnik fur Tierarzte KG - Key offerings

10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 100: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

Exhibit 105: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

and Co. KG Exhibit 110: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview

and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 111: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service

and Co. KG - Product / Service

Exhibit 112: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key news

and Co. KG - Key news

Exhibit 113: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Kirchner and Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 114: Kirchner and Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kirchner and Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Kirchner and Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 MDS Inc.

Exhibit 117: MDS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: MDS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: MDS Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 120: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: STERIS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

10.12 SyncVision Technology Corp.

Exhibit 125: SyncVision Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: SyncVision Technology Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: SyncVision Technology Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio