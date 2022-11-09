Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 121.34 Mn, Global Healthcare Equipment Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

Nov 09, 2022, 15:55 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary endoscopy devices market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, which is the global healthcare equipment market, includes products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. Technavio calculates the global healthcare market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences tools and services.
The veterinary endoscopy devices market size is expected to grow by USD 121.34 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment.
Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
The veterinary endoscopy devices market report covers the following areas:
- Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Size
- Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Trends
- Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Industry Analysis
The increasing adoption of pets is driving the veterinary endoscopy devices market growth. However, factors such as the high costs associated with veterinary endoscopy may impede market growth.
Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The vendor base has been analyzed based on their product or service offerings. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets when compared to diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets. 95% of the players in the market are diversified and industry-specific in terms of their overall offerings. The revenue derived from the market contributes to most of the market participants as these vendors are industry-focused and diversified from the perspective of their offerings.
Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Flexible Endoscopes: The flexible endoscopes segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Flexible endoscopes are used for removing foreign bodies and biopsies and to examine the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts.
- Rigid Endoscopes
- Other Endoscopes
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of pet animals and the rising awareness about animal health and welfare.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Albert Waeschle Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun SE, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC, Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH, Eickemeyer Medizintechnik fur Tierarzte KG, Endoscopy Support Services Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Healicom Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IMEDSYS, Jorgen Kruuse AS, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Kirchner and Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG, MDS Inc., STERIS Plc, SyncVision Technology Corp., Xuzhou AKX Electronic Science And Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang MDKingdom Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will fuel veterinary endoscopy devices market growth during the next five years
- Approximation of the veterinary endoscopy devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the global veterinary endoscopy devices market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of veterinary endoscopy devices market vendors
|
Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 121.34 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.17
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Albert Waeschle Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun SE, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC, Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH, Eickemeyer Medizintechnik fur Tierarzte KG, Endoscopy Support Services Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Healicom Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IMEDSYS, Jorgen Kruuse AS, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Kirchner and Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG, MDS Inc., STERIS Plc, SyncVision Technology Corp., Xuzhou AKX Electronic Science And Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang MDKingdom Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
