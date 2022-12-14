Veterinary telehealth market to grow by 15.78% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing population of livestock will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Veterinary telehealth market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Telehealth Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., Whiskers Worldwide LLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Service type (teleconsulting, telemedicine, telemonitoring, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The veterinary telehealth market size is estimated to grow by USD 147 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.03%, according to Technavio.

Veterinary telehealth market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Veterinary telehealth market - Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. These vendors compete on the basis of several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are acquiring smaller brands to expand their market presence. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Activ4pets LLC - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as e-consultation and health assessments.

The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as e-consultation and health assessments. Airvet Inc. - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as payments, case management, and client communication tools.

The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as payments, case management, and client communication tools. BabelBark Inc. - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as health monitoring, medical history, and diet options.

Global Veterinary telehealth market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increasing population of livestock

Rising adoption of pets across the world

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals

Key challenges

Stringent regulatory and legal considerations

Privacy and data security concerns

Fraudulent veterinary telehealth activities

The veterinary telehealth market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this veterinary telehealth market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the veterinary telehealth market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the veterinary telehealth market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the veterinary telehealth market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary telehealth market vendors

The veterinary endoscopy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 121.34 million with a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, and other endoscopes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The veterinary ultrasound market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.88 million with a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (2 dimensions, 3 dimensions, and doppler) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Veterinary Telehealth Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 118 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 147 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 15.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., and Whiskers Worldwide LLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

