VetRec Marks One-Year Milestone with NC State College of Veterinary Medicine as AI Documentation Takes Root Across Campus

RALEIGH, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NC State College of Veterinary Medicine and VetRec, the enterprise-grade veterinary AI assistant, today mark one year of partnership, reflecting on a year of strong adoption, expanding clinical use, and a shared commitment to integrating AI into veterinary education and practice.

Since launching in April 2025, VetRec has grown into a platform embedded across more than 20 clinical departments at NC State, with 233 users spanning students, residents, doctors, and administrative staff. Adoption has been broad and consistent, driven largely by students who became early champions of the platform, pulling resident and faculty engagement along with them. Notably, every user who accepted an invitation has actively engaged with the platform, with no unused accounts across the institution.

For clinical teams, the impact has been direct. AI-assisted documentation returns meaningful hours to faculty and clinicians each week; time redirected toward teaching, research, and patient care rather than administrative work.

"NC State College of Veterinary Medicine has been an outstanding partner since day one," said Kevin Cohen, CEO of VetRec. "Watching a world-class veterinary institution embed AI into clinical training from the ground up, and seeing students graduate AI-ready, is exactly the kind of long-term impact we are building toward."

"In the ER and the ICU, my priority is the patient in front of me and the client across from me. VetRec has allowed me to put down the keyboard and focus on active listening rather than transcription. It has eliminated the anxiety of trying to remember extensive histories later, resulting in thorough records and more meaningful communication. Features like the 'Records Recap' allow me to format diagnostics quickly and grasp the full scope of complex cases efficiently. It's an invaluable tool that lets me focus more on practicing medicine and less on managing my paperwork," said Joseph Evans, D.V.M., Emergency and Critical Care Resident.

What started in core clinical services has since expanded to emergency and critical care, soft tissue surgery, primary care, dermatology, internal medicine, large animal services, and a growing number of specialty departments. New teams continue to come online each month, and the momentum heading into year two is strong.

"The best thing about VetRec for me as a Hospital Director is that it started organically with a lot of interest from some early-adopter clinicians and has since taken off amongst our House Officers and Clinicians. VetRec has become a key part of NC State Veterinary Hospital's strategy to make its operations as efficient as possible while continuing to innovate with the inclusion of AI," said Dr. Anthony Blikslager, Associate Dean & Director of Veterinary Medical Services at NC State College of Veterinary Medicine.

"NC State has shown what is possible when an institution fully commits to integrating AI into veterinary education," added Kevin Cohen, CEO of VetRec. "We are proud to be their partner and excited about what the next year will bring for their students, faculty, and the animals in their care."

Looking ahead, VetRec and NC State will focus on deepening adoption across remaining departments, onboarding incoming residents and students at the start of the 2026 academic year and continuing to define what AI-powered veterinary education looks like at scale.

About VetRec

VetRec is an enterprise-grade veterinary AI assistant that helps clinical teams generate accurate, customizable medical records in real time. Its platform streamlines workflows by instantly producing SOAP notes, reports, dental charts, discharge instructions, and phone call summaries, and transforms existing patient records, including handwritten notes, into clinically precise, workflow-ready documentation. VetRec is HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II-compliant and integrates with both cloud-based and on-premise Practice Management Systems, backed by 24/7 customer support.

About NC State College of Veterinary Medicine

NC State College of Veterinary Medicine is one of the leading veterinary institutions in the United States, training the next generation of veterinary professionals through a rigorous blend of academic and hands-on clinical education. Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, the college is home to the Veterinary Health Complex, a full-service teaching hospital serving patients across a wide range of specialties.

Media Contacts

April Norris, Director of Communications, NC State College of Veterinary Medicine [email protected]

Krista Chmiel, Marketing Lead, VetRec [email protected]

Sales Inquiries

Dr. Jessica Dalton, University Partnerships, VetRec [email protected]

SOURCE VetRec and NCSU