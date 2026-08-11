Vets Central and VetRec Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline AI-Powered Documentation Across Australia and New Zealand

Deployment launches across 50+ clinics, bringing AI-powered documentation to one of Australia's largest veterinary networks

GOLD COAST, Australia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Central, one of Australia and New Zealand's fastest-growing veterinary groups, today announced a partnership with VetRec, an enterprise-grade AI veterinary documentation platform. On August 11, 2026, VetRec will deploy its AI-powered Scribe and clinical workflow tools across Vets Central's practices in Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership builds on a successful pilot program across 8 Vets Central practices, during which clinical teams recorded more than 1,300 veterinary visits over a four-week pilot, and saved an estimated 200+ hours of administrative time. The pilot demonstrated strong clinical adoption, with practices reporting measurable reductions in documentation burden and improved record quality. Following board approval, Vets Central selected VetRec for a group-wide enterprise rollout, enabling every member of each clinic team, including veterinarians, nurses, and practice managers, to access the platform.

"Australia is a critical growth market for VetRec, and Vets Central is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we want to grow with," said Kevin Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of VetRec. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to giving veterinary teams back the time they deserve: time spent with patients, not paperwork. We're proud to support one of Australia's most significant veterinary groups and look forward to expanding this relationship across their full network."

"At Vets Central, our veterinarians' time and well-being are at the heart of everything we do," said Dr. Lachlan Campbell, Chief Veterinary Officer at Vets Central. "After a thorough evaluation, VetRec stood out for its clinical accuracy, ease of use, and the genuine care the team brings to implementation and support. We're excited to roll this out across our network and see what it means for our clinical teams on the ground."

The initial deployment will bring VetRec to more than 50 Vets Central clinics at go-live on August 11, building on a successful pilot program already underway across the network. The partnership is designed to support continued expansion across Vets Central's broader, growing network in Australia and New Zealand. The enterprise rollout includes access to VetRec's AI Scribe for automated clinical note generation, medical record summarization, and discharge instructions, as well as VetRec's enterprise insights and analytics dashboard. "Technology should serve the people delivering care, not the other way around," said Keith Nicholls, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vets Central. "VetRec impressed us throughout the evaluation process with its clinical accuracy and the team's genuine partnership approach. We are excited to support our veterinarians and their teams with this tool, and we're looking forward to seeing its impact across our network from day one."

This partnership marks the beginning of a broader, long-term collaboration between Vets Central and VetRec, with both organizations committed to exploring additional opportunities to leverage AI to support veterinary excellence.

About VetRec

VetRec is an enterprise-grade veterinary AI assistant that helps clinical teams generate accurate, customizable medical records in real time. Its platform streamlines workflows by instantly producing SOAP notes, reports, dental charts, discharge instructions, and phone call summaries, and transforms existing patient records, including handwritten notes, into clinically precise, workflow-ready documentation. VetRec is HIPAA, SOC 2 Type IIcompliant, and adheres to the Australian Privacy Principles, and integrates with both cloudbased and on-premise Practice Management Systems, backed by 24/7 customer support.

About Vets Central

Vets Central is the only certified Australian-owned and operated veterinary group, and one of Australia and New Zealand's fastest-growing veterinary networks. With a national support office on the Gold Coast, Vets Central acquires veterinary clinics that share its vision for veterinary excellence, pet wellness, and elevating their teams, while respecting the legacy, autonomy, and identity of each practice. Vets Central is a certified Great Place To Work™, comprising more than 1400 dedicated individuals across Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.vetscentral.com.au.

Media Contacts

Vets Central: Felecia Steel, General Manager Marketing, [email protected]

VetRec: Krista Chmiel, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE VetRec and Vets Central