Vexcel Brings Aerial Imagery and Geospatial Intelligence to AI Platforms

Access Vexcel imagery and geospatial data within any MCP-compatible AI platform, including ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and Gemini.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel today announced Vexcel Model Context Protocol (MCP), making Vexcel's aerial imagery and geospatial data directly accessible within ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, and any other MCP-compatible AI platform.

AI is rapidly changing how organizations make decisions and get work done, but most AI tools lack access to real-world data on the ground. Vexcel MCP bridges that gap, bringing Vexcel's imagery and geospatial data into the AI platforms teams already use. Users can ask questions in natural language, combine multiple datasets, and get answers without switching applications.

"More and more people are turning to AI to answer questions about the physical world, but without trusted context and data, AI is left to guess," said Steve Lombardi, Chief Product Officer at Vexcel. "Vexcel MCP brings our imagery and geospatial intelligence into AI workflows, so when someone asks a question about a property, a disaster area, or a transmission corridor, the answer is grounded in our real-world data."

Analyzing real-world locations with AI is now easier and more accurate. As an example, Lombardi explained that someone could ask their AI assistant, "Which of these properties have gardens or greenhouses?" With Vexcel MCP connected, the model examines each property using the latest Vexcel aerial imagery and answers based on what it sees.

Data Available Through Vexcel MCP

Vexcel MCP provides access to Vexcel's full suite of imagery and geospatial data:

Ortho, oblique, and multispectral imagery

Digital Surface Models (DSM)

Property, building, and roadway attributes

Gray Sky disaster imagery and damage assessments

Embeddings and semantic image search

Ask AI Questions About the Physical World

Now, users can ask questions in their preferred AI system and use Vexcel's trusted imagery, geospatial data, semantic search, and spatial tools to get real-world answers, such as:

Show me the latest ortho and oblique imagery for this address.

Find cooling towers in this city, measure them, and estimate capacity.

Identify top 25 properties with poor roof conditions in this zip code.

Find vegetation encroachment along this transmission corridor.

Summarize tornado damage from last week within this city.

Vexcel MCP helps organizations understand real-world conditions at scale in their AI systems, including insurance, government, utilities, infrastructure, and geospatial analysis teams.

Built on the World's Largest Aerial Imagery Program

Vexcel operates the world's largest aerial imagery program, with ongoing collections across more than 45 countries and territories.

Published at 7.5cm and 15cm resolution, Vexcel aerial imagery is more detailed and accurate than satellite imagery. Its imagery and data products are aligned to ground control points, timestamped, compliant with ASPRS accuracy standards, and optimized for AI workflows.

Combined with Vexcel's historical library, organizations can explore, track, and compare locations over time.

MCP Available Now

Vexcel MCP is available today to customers licensed to Vexcel products. Learn more and request a demo at: vexceldata.com/mcp

About Vexcel

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. Vexcel operates the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 45+ countries and territories. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft captures imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

SOURCE Vexcel Data Program