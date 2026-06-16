VIA Deadline Alert: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 10, 2026

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA).

Shareholders who purchased shares of VIA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/via-transportation-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=188289&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired VIA shares pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company's September 15, 2025 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Via Transportation's offering documents for its September 2025 IPO contained materially misleading statements and omissions about the company's growth and business prospects. According to the complaint, Via touted its "successful land and expand strategy," rapid revenue growth, and strong customer adoption, while failing to disclose that its Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer had already begun to decline and that regulatory and structural issues in Germany—one of its most important markets—were preventing the company from selling its full platform beyond microtransit. The truth allegedly emerged through a series of disclosures beginning on November 13, 2025, when Via reported the first decline in ARR per customer in eight quarters, followed by admissions on February 27, 2026 and May 12, 2026 that the company was facing significant headwinds in Germany and could not move past selling microtransit in isolation.

DEADLINE: August 10, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/via-transportation-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=188289&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VIA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 10, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm