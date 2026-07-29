Viant Appoints Dan Croteau Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran to build on Viant's momentum as trusted partner to global medical device companies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viant, a global provider of medical technology solutions, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Dan Croteau as chief executive officer, effective August 4. Mr. Croteau, who brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the medical device industry, will spearhead Viant's next phase of growth as a global partner to the world's leading medical device organizations.

"I've spent my career in medical devices because of the meaningful impact this industry can have on patients' lives." Post this Dan Croteau has been appointed chief executive officer of Viant, a global medical device design and manufacturing services provider.

Mr. Croteau is a highly experienced CEO known for building customer-focused businesses across the medical device and contract manufacturing industries. He most recently served as chief executive officer of Corza Medical, a manufacturer specializing in surgical devices. He previously was president and CEO of Surgical Specialties Corporation before it was acquired by Corza. Earlier in his career, Mr. Croteau was president and CEO of Vention Medical, where he helped build the company into a leading medical device contract manufacturer before Vention sold its manufacturing services business to Viant in 2017.

"Dan is exceptionally well suited to guide Viant into our next chapter of growth," said John Greisch, chairman, Viant. "He has a deep understanding of our business, a proven track record of building growth-oriented commercial organizations, and firsthand experience with what it takes to be a great partner to our customers, making him uniquely positioned to build on our momentum and deepen our customer relationships."

"I've spent my career in the medical device industry because of the meaningful impact we can have on patients' lives. Viant is at the heart of this work," said Mr. Croteau. "I am honored to lead this organization and look forward to working with our associates and customers to build on Viant's strong foundation as a trusted partner in bringing high-quality, life-enhancing medical devices to market."

Mr. Croteau currently serves on the boards of Corza Medical, Resonetics and UFP Technologies, and will join Viant's board of directors. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont and a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

About Viant

Viant is a global medical device design and manufacturing services provider that partners and innovates with customers to provide the highest quality, life-enhancing medical devices. The company achieves this through its depth and breadth of capabilities, end-to-end integration, technical expertise, and relentless focus on its customers and operational excellence. With more than 6,000 associates across 25 locations worldwide, Viant offers a unique combination of small-company service and attention with big-company resources. For more information, visit viantmedical.com.

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SOURCE Viant